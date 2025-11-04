JCSU Football Eyes History in Commemorative Classic

Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) head coach Maurice Flowers didn’t hesitate to call Saturday’s last-minute win over Fayetteville State a “program win.” “Any time you can get a win over Fayetteville State — doesn’t matter if it’s in the parking lot — it’s a big one,” Flowers said. This one hit different for a JCSU program that’s been climbing the HBCU football ranks for the past four seasons.

The Golden Bulls went into Fayetteville and snapped a run of big game near-misses against the six-time CIAA finalist. They seized control late with the kind of poise that’s been missing in years past.

“They could have easily folded when we went down 14–10,” Flowers said in his weekly presser. “But they kept their composure. The weight room, our conditioning, our attention to detail… It all showed up.”

From Resilience to a Rivalry Rematch

Now, the Golden Bulls have flipped the page to the Commemorative Classic — a historic rivalry matchup with Livingstone College that’s suddenly loaded with postseason implications. Win, and JCSU punches its ticket to the CIAA Championship Game — and potentially, the NCAA Division II Playoffs. Lose, and the story takes an unfortunately familiar turn.

A year ago, JCSU entered the same game 8–1 before falling flat in Salisbury. Flowers hasn’t forgotten that heartbreak.

“We’re 8–1 again, but this 8–1 feels totally different,” he said. “Last year we were limping emotionally. This team learned from that, and it shows.”

Flowers didn’t stop there. He listed six things on the line this week — from a rivalry trophy and a championship berth to an undefeated home record, Division II Playoff birth, and a historic nine-win season.

“There’s a lot to play for,” he said. “We have 31 seniors — day-one guys — who built this program from the ground up. Guys who came here when the field was grass.”

The ‘Not Done Yet’ Mindset

That belief has been anchored by a three-word mantra that has defined JCSU’s 2025 season: Not Done Yet.

The phrase came from Red Ventures CEO and Golden Bulls supporter Ric Elias, who spoke to the team before its first practice of the season. His message hit home.

“‘Not Done Yet’ came from Ric Elias,” Flowers explained. “He told the team why we aren’t done yet — and it fit us perfectly. The players say it now. They believe it.”

That belief has shown up in close games, locker room moments, and clutch drives. It was there in Fayetteville, where Flowers said the staff took a ten-second runoff “because 1:20 was too much time to score.”

Brick x Brick, Captured on Film

Fans following this rise know it’s all being chronicled in Brick x Brick with JCSU Football, HBCU Gameday’s original docuseries — aptly dubbed the “Hard Knocks” of HBCU football. The series gives fans an inside look at Flowers’ leadership, the Golden Bulls’ culture shift, and the emotional journey behind each high-stakes moment.

The Stakes Couldn’t Be Higher

Saturday’s Commemorative Classic at Irwin Belk Complex isn’t just another rivalry game. It’s a test of everything JCSU has built — belief, discipline, and leadership. A win would bring a title shot, a playoff berth, and a program-record ninth victory.

Flowers’ message has remained the same: this team isn’t finished. “We’re not done yet.”