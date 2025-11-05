Shirley Caesar, David Banner top HBCU awards list

The 2025 HBCU Honors will celebrate three outstanding figures in Black culture and excellence: David Banner, Pastor Shirley Caesar, and Janice Bryant Howroyd. The third annual event returns Thanksgiving weekend, airing Saturday, November 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

David Banner to Receive the Cultural Impact Award

David Banner, the Grammy-nominated rapper, producer, and activist, will receive the Cultural Impact Award. A proud graduate of Southern University, Banner is recognized for his achievements as a musician, actor, entrepreneur, and humanitarian.

He is the founder and CEO of A Banner Vision, a full-service music and production agency. Banner has also been praised for his relief efforts during Hurricane Katrina, organizing support for affected communities across the Gulf Coast.

Pastor Shirley Caesar to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

Known as the First Lady of Gospel, Pastor Shirley Caesar will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The Durham, North Carolina, native and Shaw University alumna has built a six-decade career filled with inspiration, faith, and success.

Caesar has released more than 40 albums, earned 11 Grammy Awards, and received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. She continues to lead Mount Calvary Word of Faith Church in Durham, where she serves as senior pastor.

Janice Bryant Howroyd to Receive Visionary Founder Award

Janice Bryant Howroyd, founder and CEO of The ActOne Group, will receive the Visionary Founder Award. As the first Black woman to own and operate a billion-dollar business, Howroyd’s leadership has opened doors for countless professionals around the world.

A graduate of North Carolina A&T State University, she continues to advocate for innovation, diversity, and empowerment in the workplace.

New Initiatives: Rising Star Talent Search and Media Futures Fellowship

The 2025 HBCU Honors introduces two new initiatives designed to spotlight emerging creative talent from HBCUs.

The first, the HBCU Honors Rising Star National Talent Search, invites students to compete for the opportunity to perform live during the ceremony. Judges include Tony Award–winning actor Myles Frost of Bowie State University, American Idol finalist Gabby Samone, Grammy-nominated artist Raheem DeVaughn of Coppin State University, and HBCU Honors music director Shawn Williams.

The second initiative, the HBCU Honors Media Futures Fellowship, is a workforce development and mentorship program created by The HBCU Honors Foundation. The 2025 fellowship class features students from Johnson C. Smith University, Lincoln University of Missouri, and Spelman College.

Kym Whitley Returns as Host

Emmy-nominated actress and comedian Kym Whitley will return to host this year’s ceremony. A proud alumna of Fisk University, Whitley shared her excitement about returning to the HBCU Honors stage, saying that hosting the event feels like coming home and that it celebrates faith, excellence, community, and legacy.

Celebrating HBCU Legacy and Excellence

The 2025 HBCU Honors will be filmed at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, D.C. Founder and executive producer, Michelle M. Bailey, emphasized the importance of honoring HBCU institutions, saying their legacy deserves amplification and celebration.

Bailey added that returning to BET highlights the unity and pride that define HBCU excellence. She also noted that Thanksgiving weekend is the perfect time to celebrate institutions that educate and empower future generations of leaders.