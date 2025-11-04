MacKenzie Scott donates $76 million to Atlanta HBCUs

Two of Atlanta’s most iconic HBCUs, Clark Atlanta University and Spelman College, announced transformative gifts totaling $76 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. These gifts further cement her as one of the most significant benefactors in the history of Black higher education. The dual announcements—$38 million to each institution—mark Scott’s continued commitment to advancing educational equity and expanding opportunity across HBCUs.

Transformative Investment in Clark Atlanta University

At Clark Atlanta University (CAU), MacKenzie Scott’s $38 million donation is the largest private gift in the university’s history, bringing her total contributions to an unprecedented $53 million following a $15 million gift in 2020. The unrestricted funds will enhance academic programs, expand student success initiatives, and strengthen the university’s ability to ensure that financial barriers do not impede access to education.

“The magnitude of Ms. Scott’s generosity significantly enhances our capacity to expand the student success initiatives and support infrastructure already underway, preparing students to thrive on the global stage for generations to come,” said Dr. George T. French Jr., president of Clark Atlanta University. “Her continued support underscores her commitment to Historically Black Colleges and Universities and her trust in our mission to foster academic excellence and innovation.”

Founded through the 1988 merger of Atlanta University (1865) and Clark College (1869), CAU remains a cornerstone of the city’s academic and cultural landscape, blending a legacy of social justice, innovation, and leadership that continues to shape Black excellence in the heart of Atlanta.

A Historic Gift to Spelman College

Spelman College, one of the nation’s most distinguished HBCUs, also received a $38 million unrestricted gift from MacKenzie Scott, her second major donation to the college in five years. This contribution builds on her 2020 gift of $20 million, bringing her total giving to $58 million—a powerful show of confidence in Spelman’s leadership and mission.

Spelman Interim President Rosalind “Roz” Brewer, C’84, described the donation as transformative: “We are profoundly grateful to MacKenzie Scott for this incredibly generous and unrestricted $38 million gift to Spelman College. The flexibility of this gift allows us to move more swiftly to strengthen the student experience, modernize our technology infrastructure, and expand financial opportunity for scholars who call Spelman home.”

The funds will target two key strategic priorities—expanding scholarships and modernizing the college’s technology infrastructure. These initiatives will enhance Spelman’s ability to prepare its scholars for a digital future while maintaining its tradition of academic excellence and social impact.

MacKenzie Scott giving spree continues

Together, these Atlanta-based investments highlight MacKenzie Scott’s deep and sustained support for HBCUs that have served as engines of opportunity for generations. Her latest gifts come as part of a broader philanthropic movement that has funneled hundreds of millions into Black colleges across the country, including Morgan State, Virginia State, Alcorn State, and Howard University.

By directing $76 million to Clark Atlanta and Spelman, MacKenzie Scott reinforces Atlanta’s historic role as a capital of Black education and empowerment—helping to ensure that both institutions continue to produce global leaders, innovators, and change-makers for decades to come.