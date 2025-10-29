New Brick x Brick Premieres as JCSU Preps for Legacy Moment

The midway point of the ‘HBCU Hard Knocks’ Docuseries, Brick x Brick with JCSU Football, arrives with thunder, lightning, and legacy on the line. Episode Four of Season Three — titled “Weather the Storm” — premieres Tuesday, October 29 at 7 p.m. ET on the HBCU Gameday YouTube channel, and will be available immediately after on HBCUGameday.com and the HBCU Gameday App.

The episode captures the Golden Bulls’ lone loss of the 2025 season — a storm-soaked road test at defending CIAA champion Virginia Union — and serves as the emotional midpoint of a season that’s been equal parts breakthrough and battle. Brick x Brick with JCSU Football takes viewers inside a locker room that has learned to respond to setbacks with focus and fire.

Weathering More Than Rain

The episode documents a weekend that had all the makings of a turning point — both literally and symbolically. JCSU arrived in Richmond with momentum, confidence, and a growing national reputation. But as kickoff approached, lightning cracked over Barco-Stevens Hall, forcing a 90-minute delay that tested the team’s patience and poise.

When play finally resumed, the Bulls traded blows with the back-to-back CIAA champions before falling 28–10— their only loss of the 2025 season thus far. For Head Coach Maurice Flowers, the game became less about the scoreboard and more about how his team would respond afterward.

That lesson — how to weather the storm — has defined everything since.

From Setback to Setup

Since the loss, JCSU has rebounded with urgency and maturity, ripping off wins and rising back into the national Division II conversation. After Saturday’s rivalry win over Winston-Salem State, Flowers described how much his team has grown since those early challenges.

“We’re in a single elimination tournament,” Flowers said. “One day at a time, one game at a time. If we play well, we have an opportunity to win. These guys know how to practice, they know how to prepare — and now we’re reaping those benefits.”

He also emphasized how experience has changed this group.

“We’re more experienced now than we were last year,” he said. “These guys care and love for each other, and I’m proud that they can see their hard work paying off.”

The Fayetteville Factor

Next up: a road trip to Fayetteville State — the program’s modern-day antagonist.

Throughout three seasons of Brick x Brick, the Broncos have played the villain in JCSU’s climb. In 2023, they edged the Bulls in a close contest that crushed CIAA title hopes. In 2024, Fayetteville State handed JCSU its first loss in Charlotte, a 27–0 shutout that snapped an eight-game win streak and derailed a playoff push.

This week, the story circles back — not on a Hollywood soundstage, but in the raw, unscripted reality that defines HBCU Hard Knocks.

“We’re 0–3 against Fayetteville State,” Flowers said. “We know our work is cut out for us, but we wouldn’t want it any other way. Johnson C. Smith football has always taken the road less traveled.”

Reality Over Script

If this were fiction, Hollywood couldn’t have scripted it better: the protagonist returning to face its toughest rival, with everything — a CIAA Championship berth and DII playoff spot — hanging in the balance. But this is Brick x Brick — a story grounded in sweat, setbacks, and the reality of HBCU football.

The question now: is JCSU’s rise simply about becoming a winning team, or are the Golden Bulls ready to become champions?

For Flowers, the answer comes down to consistency and culture.

“When you’re relevant, it changes everything,” he said. “Winning looks a certain way. There’s certain expectations that come with it — how you act, how you prepare, how you perform. These young men want it.”

Midseason Momentum Meets Destiny

Episode Four marks both a cinematic midpoint and a thematic crossroads. As production ramps up for the season’s final stretch, the Bulls’ reality on the field mirrors the narrative arc on screen.

The weather in Richmond may have tested their endurance — but the storm brewing in Fayetteville will test their destiny.