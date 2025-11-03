NBA Star Surprises HBCU Hoops Squad Ahead of Season Tip-Off

North Carolina Central University’s (NCCU) men’s basketball team just got a surprise straight from the NBA elite. Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum dropped a full set of his new JT 4 sneakers on the HBCU program, turning what might’ve been a normal practice day into a viral moment.

The Eagles gathered in the gym expecting a team meeting. Instead, a video from Tatum appeared on the screen.

“Best of luck to the season starting up,” Tatum said with a grin. “I got a special gift from myself to y’all—new JT 4s for everybody on the team. Just wanted to show some love to the squad. I’ma check y’all out this year, best of luck.”

When his message ended, the shoes were wheeled in on a cart. Players shouted, clapped, and jumped as they ripped open boxes, revealing their fresh kicks.

For a program built on pride and tradition, this moment meant more than shoes. It was about recognition—from one of basketball’s biggest names—to an HBCU program just miles from where his own college journey began.

Durham Ties Run Deep

Before winning an NBA Championship with the Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum made his name at Duke University, only a short drive from NCCU’s campus. His connection to the city of Durham, though, runs even deeper—thanks to NCCU head coach LeVelle Moton.

Their bond started in 2015, when Moton served as an assistant coach for USA Basketball’s U16 National Team. Tatum stood out from the jump. Moton challenged him daily, and when the young star responded, Moton said, “They want to be coached.”

That was the beginning of a relationship built on mutual respect.

Since then, the two have stayed close. Tatum still checks in with Moton after major playoff games, and Moton proudly calls him “nephew.” Their connection shows the lasting power of mentorship in the basketball community—especially within the HBCU circle that Moton represents so strongly.

Full Circle Moment for Coach Moton and His Eagles

Moton has built his reputation on developing men, not just athletes. His message has always been about building relationships that last beyond basketball. Seeing one of his former players give back to his current program proved that point again.

Tatum’s gift arrived just in time for NCCU’s season opener against NC State, a game that will test the Eagles early. But now they’ll take the floor with an extra spark—and a reminder that their hard work gets noticed by the best in the game.

Bigger Than Basketball

Whether they wear the JT 4s tonight or save them for later, the moment itself lights a huge spark for NCCU. Although it’s only a pair of shoes, it captures what makes the HBCU experience powerful: community, legacy, and love beyond wins and losses.

From Duke to Durham to the NBA Finals—and now back to NCCU—Jayson Tatum’s journey continues to inspire. For Coach Moton and his Eagles, the message is clear: greatness recognizes greatness.