HBCU Conference Championship Race Hinges on Final Weekend

The HBCU football postseason picture is starting to take shape, and in the SIAC, all roads lead through Albany.

Albany State has officially secured home-field advantage for the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) championship. It defeated Savannah State 21–18 to clinch the top seed and secure hosting duties for the title game on November 15 at the Albany State University Coliseum.

Commissioner Dr. Anthony Holloman praised both the program’s consistency and the level of HBCU football competition across the league this fall. “We’ve had a very competitive football season, full of excitement, that’s coming down to the wire,” Holloman said. “Albany State has earned the honor of competing for the conference title at home. As a powerhouse HBCU program, we value the university and its surrounding community.”

That wire-tight race now shifts to the final weekend — and the battle for who will face the Golden Rams in Albany.

The Battle for the Final Spot: Benedict vs. Kentucky State

With Albany State’s spot secured, the final HBCU conference playoff race centers on Benedict College and Kentucky State University. Two SIAC programs separated by razor-thin margins and fighting for the league’s last championship berth.

Both teams face crucial road matchups in Week 10 that ultimately determine who earns the right to compete for the conference crown. Each has shown resilience all season, but because they didn’t face each other head-to-head, the league’s tiebreaker system could come into play if both close the year with identical records.

Breaking Down the SIAC Tiebreakers

If Benedict and Kentucky State both win this weekend, the SIAC’s official tiebreaking policies will determine who advances to face Albany State. The process is detailed — and, in typical HBCU football fashion, filled with drama.

Head-to-head record between tied teams. Not applicable this season, as Benedict and Kentucky State did not play one another. Win percentage vs. all common opponents. Results against common opponents based on SIAC standings. Combined win percentage of all conference opponents. Higher NCAA regional ranking following regular-season play. If still tied, a random draw will be conducted by the Commissioner’s office.

That means fractions could decide this year’s SIAC finalist. Or even a coin flip. Underscoring how competitive the Division II HBCU football landscape has become.

Albany State Ready to Host, Whatever Happens

Albany State is ready to host the HBCU football spotlight regardless of which team emerges from the tiebreaker maze. The Golden Rams have built their championship résumé behind a strong defense and a balanced offensive attack that has delivered when it mattered most.

The SIAC title game will determine conference bragging rights and could also shape Division II playoff positioning as national postseason bids loom.

Championship Food Drive

Beyond the field, Albany State and the SIAC are teaming up to make a difference. The championship event will include a food drive benefiting the Albany Mission Rescue. Fans will be encouraged to bring three non-perishable food items on game day in exchange for $5 off general admission tickets.

ASU President Dr. Robert Scott said the partnership reflects the shared values that define HBCU culture.

“We believe in the power of community. Championship moments extend beyond the field — they’re built through unity, generosity, and care for one another.” It’s a reminder that in HBCU football, every championship moment is about more than a trophy. It’s about impact, pride, and community.