HBCU WBB Squad Opens Season with Big Non-Conference Win

The University of Arkansas–Pine Bluff (UAPB) women’s basketball team opened its 2025–26 HBCU basketball campaign with a statement victory, rallying late to defeat Memphis 69–64 on the road in front of a packed Education Day crowd of more than 1,000 students.

Golden Lions Rally Past Tigers

Down nine entering the fourth quarter, the Golden Lions erupted for 25 points in the final frame while holding Memphis to just 10. Guard Indiya Bowen led the charge with 29 points, nine rebounds, and three triples, while fellow guard Jailah Pelly added 23 points and a team-high 10 rebounds — giving UAPB a pair of double-doubles in the backcourt.

It was the first time Pine Bluff topped Memphis since 2007, when the Golden Lions pulled out a 99–97 overtime thriller. In their last meeting back in 2013, Memphis dominated 91–45 — a gap that underscores how big Monday’s result truly was for UAPB.

Historic Context

The win was more than just an upset — it was a program-defining moment for a young head coach looking to build a winner. Memphis entered after a 7–23 season in 2024–25 and was aiming to reclaim its footing in the American Athletic Conference. UAPB, meanwhile, was coming off a 3–25 campaign that included just one conference win in the SWAC.

For second-year head coach Erika Leak, named Arkansas Coach of the Year after taking West Memphis High to the state finals in 2023, an opening-season win like this could spark the turnaround that the UAPB faithful are hoping for. A year into the rebuild, her Golden Lions showed the poise and fight of a team ready to rewrite its story.

Indiya Bowen – 29 pts, 9 rebs

Jaliyah Pelly – 23 pts, 10 rebs



Defense and Poise Down the Stretch

The Golden Lions outscored Memphis 25–10 in the fourth, turning a deficit into a defining road win. UAPB’s defense forced eight lead changes and five ties, while limiting Memphis to just 20% shooting in the final quarter.

Despite Memphis holding a 45–30 edge in points in the paint, UAPB’s backcourt speed flipped the script, generating 20 points off turnovers and 15 fast-break points. Forward Tyra Taylor and center Briontanay Marshall combined for 13 points and 15 rebounds inside, providing the interior balance needed to close it out.

Setting the Tone for HBCU Hoops

The win not only gives UAPB women’s basketball a 1–0 start, but the HBCU program puts the region on notice with the big win. Against a Memphis team that had won 11 of its last 14 season openers, the Golden Lions’ upset serves as both validation and motivation for a group looking to climb the SWAC ladder this winter.

With three Memphis-area natives — Briah Hampton, Kristyna Boyd, and Tyra Taylor — on the roster, the victory carried extra weight for the Golden Lions, who now return home with both bragging rights and early-season momentum.

Next Up: Razorbacks Await

Next up for UAPB is a marquee in-state matchup against SEC powerhouse Arkansas, which suddenly carries even greater intrigue. The Golden Lions enter with momentum, confidence, and the chance to make an even bigger statement that could echo far beyond the SWAC if they can challenge their Power Five neighbors from Fayetteville.

Top Performers:

Indiya Bowen (UAPB): 29 pts, nine reb, three ast, 3-5 3PT

29 pts, nine reb, three ast, 3-5 3PT Jailah Pelly (UAPB): 23 pts, 10 reb, three ast

23 pts, 10 reb, three ast Emani Jefferson (Memphis): 17 pts, six reb

Up Next:

UAPB at Arkansas — a high-stakes in-state women’s basketball showdown that could further cement the Golden Lions’ rise if they can follow up on one of the biggest early-season HBCU wins of the year.