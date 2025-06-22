ACC Hoops Squad Will Reportedly Host Local HBCU in Opener

Raleigh, NC’s rumor mill is buzzing—and for good reason. A tweet from Corey Smith, editor of Pack Pride, a syndicated partner of 247Sports, has HBCU and ACC hoop heads talking: “According to sources, NC State is finalizing a deal to host NC Central and LeVelle Moton in the home opener to open the Will Wade era inside the Lenovo Center.” While neither school has officially confirmed the news, Smith’s track record on NC State athletics makes this one worth watching.

A Wolfpack at a crossroads

NC State enters the Will Wade era hoping to recharge a program that has seen both meteoric highs and painful lows. After a magical Final Four run in the 2023-24 season, the Pack came crashing back to earth with a disappointing 2024-25 campaign that cost then-coach Kevin Keatts his job. Hired to steady the ship, Wade now inherits a volatile roster, heightened expectations, and a challenge to reignite fan optimism.

Moton’s masterpiece: 2013 upset still resonates

The Wolfpack likely haven’t forgotten the last time they met NCCU in the 919: November 20, 2013, in front of nearly 10,000 fans at PNC Arena, LeVelle Moton’s Eagles pulled off a historic 82–72 overtime upset, earning their first-ever win over an ACC opponent since joining Division I.

Jeremy Ingram dropped a game-high 29 points, including a school-record 19 made free throws, as NCCU outshot, out-rebounded, and out-toughed the Wolfpack in their own building.

The Eagles were nearly flawless at the line, hitting 41-of-45 free throws (91.1%)—including a perfect 12-for-12 in OT—to silence the crowd and stun the red and white. The win was more than just an upset—it was a program-shifting moment.

Moton’s 2013 squad didn’t stop there. They went on to dominate the MEAC with a 28–6 overall record and 15–1 in league play, sweeping both the regular season and conference tournament championships—and earning the school’s first-ever NCAA Tournament berth at the Division I level. Moton himself earned multiple national coaching accolades, including MEAC Coach of the Year and finalist honors for the Hugh Durham and Ben Jobe Awards.

And if the rumored 2025–26 season opener against NC State comes to fruition, it won’t just be a warm-up game—it’ll be a high-stakes rematch built on history, pride, and unfinished business.

NCCU Upsets NC State in 2013

The HBCU hierarchy: NCCU in context

While NC Central has long stood tall in the MEAC, recent seasons have been dominated by Howard and Norfolk State, both of which have taken conference titles in the past few years.

Visiting the Wolfpack for the first time since the upset would renew a rivalry rooted in regional pride and legacy. A win for NCCU could signal an even larger shift: that not only is the HBCU hoops scene competitive, but it also has the talent, coaching, and swagger to challenge ACC programs in the big money NIL era.

The modern rivalry

Between 2008 and 2013, NC State faced NCCU five times, racking up four wins—including blowouts in ’09 and ’11—but that 2013 loss remains fresh in the memory.

If the report comes to fruition, the Will Wade era kicks off with more than just a standard ACC opener: a test in proximity, pride, and perspective. It’s a chance to revisit LeVelle Moton and NC Central’s upset legacy, shine a spotlight on HBCU basketball, and throw a litmus test at a newly hired coach.