ESPN gives DeSean Jackson’s HBCU a prime spot

Just hours after DeSean Jackson led his HBCU program to a thrilling win in Philadelphia, ESPN decided to flex its next game. Delaware State’s upcoming game against Morgan State has been flexed to Friday, November 7, for a nationally televised broadcast on ESPN2. It’s a remarkable development — one that underscores the growing influence of Jackson’s brand and the excitement surrounding Delaware State’s turnaround season.

Historic turnaround for forgotten HBCU program

Under DeSean Jackson’s leadership, Delaware State now sits at 6–3, marking one of the program’s most impressive stretches in more than a decade. Those six wins match the Hornets’ highest total since 2012, when they finished 6–5 under head coach Kermit Blount. More importantly, it ensures that the Hornets will not have a losing season for the first time since that same year — a major milestone for an HBCU program that has endured years of frustration and rebuilding. DSU won just two games in the previous two seasons.

The shift to ESPN’s national schedule isn’t just a scheduling note — it’s a statement. Friday night football is prime time, and having Delaware State featured on ESPN2 represents a major leap in visibility for both the school and the broader HBCU football landscape. It’s a chance for fans nationwide to see not just the team’s success but also the energy, style, and professionalism that DeSean Jackson has brought to Dover.

Jackson’s impact has been both immediate and undeniable. The former Philadelphia Eagles star has turned Delaware State into one of the most talked-about programs in HBCU and FCS football. His charisma and national following have drawn attention from fans who might not have otherwise tuned in to a MEAC matchup, while his coaching acumen has given the Hornets a physical and confident identity on the field.

DeSean Jackson’s impact swiftly being felt

Next week’s opponent, Morgan State, enters the game winless against Division I competition this season, but Jackson has made it clear that he won’t let his team take any opponent lightly. With a victory, Delaware State would secure its first winning season since 2012 and potentially its highest win total in over a decade — achievements that seemed improbable when the season began.

For DeSean Jackson, this moment represents more than a coaching milestone; it’s proof that star power and substance can coexist in HBCU football. And thanks to ESPN, the entire nation will get to see it unfold live on Friday night.