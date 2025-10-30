Philadelphia Eagles legend battle goes to DeSean Jackson



PHILADELPHIA — Under the lights at Lincoln Financial Field — the same field where DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick once connected as Philadelphia Eagles teammates — Jackson’s Delaware State Hornets beat Norfolk State 27-20. The win was one of their biggest victories of the modern era.



The win was symbolic on multiple levels: for DeSean Jackson, it marked a statement moment in his debut season as a collegiate head coach, and for Michael Vick, it was a reminder of the rebuilding challenge ahead in his first year leading Norfolk State. It also served as a nostalgic reunion of sorts — two former Philadelphia Eagles stars now facing off on opposite sidelines in a battle that felt as much like an NFL throwback as an HBCU showcase.

Dominance in the Trenches

Jackson’s Delaware State squad improved to 6–3, tripling the Hornets’ combined win total from the previous two seasons. His team’s identity — explosive offense balanced with discipline — was on full display. Quarterback Kaiden Bennett completed 16 of 18 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown, connecting with Tahmir Ellis for a 24-yard score that gave Delaware State a 19–6 lead early in the fourth quarter.

The highlight, though, came moments later when James Jones broke free for a 76-yard touchdown run that sealed the game. Jones finished with 109 yards on just 10 carries, averaging nearly 11 yards per attempt. The Hornets outgained the Spartans on the ground 201–51, a testament to DeSean Jackson’s emphasis on physicality — something he often credited to his time under Andy Reid and alongside Michael Vick during their Philadelphia Eagles years.

Vick’s Aerial Attack Falls Just Short

For Michael Vick, Norfolk State’s offense showed flashes of his trademark explosiveness through the air. Quarterback Otto Kuhns threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns, including a 70-yard bomb to J.J. Evans that briefly gave the Spartans life. Evans torched the Hornet secondary with 124 receiving yards and two scores, while DreSean Kendrick added nine catches for 112 yards and another touchdown.



Despite those fireworks, Norfolk State’s struggles on the ground and a pair of costly sacks halted late drives. Vick’s team fell to 1–7, but their offensive potential — particularly the vertical passing game — evoked shades of his time running the Philadelphia Eagles playbook with Jackson as his go-to deep threat.

Philadelphia Eagles Teammates Made It Entertaining

For both men, this was a chapter in a shared story that began more than a decade ago. From linking up on NFL highlight reels in midnight green to now leading HBCU programs on the same field, DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick turned Lincoln Financial Field into a living echo of their Philadelphia Eagles past.



As the final whistle sounded, Jackson’s Hornets celebrated a milestone victory — one that not only secured a winning season but also underscored how far Delaware State football has come under its new leader. And for Vick, it was another lesson in the grind of college football — far removed from the NFL’s bright lights, but every bit as defining.



In the city where their friendship and chemistry first made headlines, DeSean Jackson got the win — and a bit of poetic symmetry — against Michael Vick at their old Philadelphia Eagles home.