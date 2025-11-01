MEAC Football Preview: Week 10

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) enters November with the championship race heating up. Delaware State, Howard, and South Carolina State all remain in contention for the top spot, while North Carolina Central and Morgan State look to reassert themselves after early setbacks.

Delaware State and Norfolk State kicked off the week on Thursday, but Saturday’s doubleheader could define who controls the path to Atlanta and the Celebration Bowl.

All times listed are Eastern Standard Time (EST).

Morgan State at South Carolina State – 2:00 PM EST | Orangeburg, SC (ESPN+)

Records: Morgan State (2–5, 0–1) | South Carolina State (4–4, 1–0)

Kickoff High: 77 °F, partly sunny

Bulldogs Building Late-Season Momentum

South Carolina State opened MEAC play with a convincing 51–20 win over Norfolk State, powered by a balanced offensive attack led by quarterback William Atkins IV and running back Kendrick Greene.

Head coach Chennis Berry said his Bulldogs are finding rhythm at the right time.

“For me, it’s about having the right confidence at the right time. We found out who we are in September, and in October we wanted to play really good football. Now we get a chance to make November one to remember,” Berry said.

The Bulldogs lead the league in rushing and physicality at the line of scrimmage but will face a determined Morgan State defense.

Morgan State Seeking Complete Performance

Head coach Damon Wilson said his Bears need to finish strong after losing three games in the final minutes this season.

“We’ve lost three games in the final minute. We’ve got to finish. We’ve got to play four quarters and take what we do in practice into the game,” Wilson said.

A Morgan State upset would keep the Bears in the mix, while another South Carolina State win could set up a critical first-place showdown later this month.

North Carolina Central at Howard – 3:30 PM EST | Washington, DC (ESPN+)

Records: North Carolina Central (5–3, 0–1) | Howard (4–4, 1–0)

Kickoff High: 68 °F, mostly sunny

Howard Focused on Defending Home Turf

NCCU travels to the nation’s capital looking to bounce back from an upset loss to Delaware State. Howard, meanwhile, aims to continue its momentum following an overtime win against Morgan State.

Head coach Larry Scott said his Bison are locked in for championship-caliber football.

“This is what it’s about — playoff football in the MEAC. Everybody’s playing their best football right now, and if you’re a fan, this is where you want to be watching,” Scott said.

Scott also credited NCCU quarterback Walker Harris but emphasized defensive execution.

“You’ve got to keep him off his spot and play assignment football.”

Central Looking to Regain Championship Form

NCCU head coach Trei Oliver said his team remains focused despite the setback.

“We lost a football game, but we’re still a good football team. We just have to tackle better and take care of the ball. Nothing changes for us — it’s about improving every week,” Oliver said.

With both teams still capable of finishing atop the conference, this matchup could decide who earns the inside track to the Celebration Bowl.

MEAC Standings Impact

Delaware State (2–0) Howard (1–0) South Carolina State (1–0) North Carolina Central (0–1) Morgan State (0–1) Norfolk State (0–2)

Delaware State sits in first place after two straight conference wins, including a statement victory over North Carolina Central. A win by South Carolina State or Howard would tighten the race, while a loss by either Central or Morgan could end their title hopes.