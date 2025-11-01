NCAT football gives up 62 in a loss

For a few minutes, it looked like North Carolina A&T might have something cooking in Greensboro. NCAT struck first with a long field goal, gave the home crowd some early energy, and had Towson on its heels.

Then the Tigers woke up — and never stopped roaring.

By halftime, the scoreboard read Towson 42, A&T 3, and the rest of the afternoon was all Tiger stripes as Towson rolled NCAT 62-9.

A&T starts fast, but Towson answers loud

The Aggies actually led this one early. After forcing a punt on Towson’s opening drive, kicker Andrew Brown drilled a 56-yard field goal to put A&T on top 3–0 at the 9:16 mark of the first quarter.

That momentum didn’t last long.

Towson quarterback Alex Indorf answered with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Al Wooten II to cap a quick 75-yard drive. Moments later, special teams flipped the game on its head — a blocked punt returned for a touchdown by Xavier Crumb put Towson up 14–3, and the Tigers never looked back.

Second-quarter avalanche

The second quarter was all Towson, all the time. The Tigers scored four straight touchdowns in a span of about eleven minutes, putting the game away before halftime.

12:51 – Kobe Phillips punched it in from a yard out.

punched it in from a yard out. 10:49 – Al Wooten II ripped off a 27-yard touchdown run.

ripped off a 7:06 – Quarterback Will Watkins connected with Cam Charlton on a 38-yard strike.

Quarterback connected with on a 1:39 – Indorf hit Jaylen Doss for a 65-yard bomb, closing out a 42-point half.

By that point, it was academic. Towson’s offense scored on six of its first seven possessions, while A&T’s drives sputtered under constant pressure.

Tigers stay hot, Aggies stuck in neutral

Towson piled up 382 passing yards and 145 rushing yards, scoring seven offensive touchdowns and another on special teams. The Tigers played clean football — no turnovers, efficient drives, and consistent protection up front.

North Carolina A&T struggled to find balance. The Aggies mustered just 116 yards through the air, offset by a few solid runs, including a 60-yard touchdown burst later in the game. But by then, the outcome was long decided.

Home crowd had little to cheer for

For A&T fans who packed Truist Stadium for the noon kickoff, the day started with hope but turned quickly. The blocked punt touchdown felt like a gut punch, and each Towson drive after that just deepened the wound.

The Aggie defense has given up more than 60 points three times this season, including Saturday’s loss. NCAT lost 68-7 to Central Florida and 62-20 versus North Carolina Central.