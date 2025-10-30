Is DeSean Jackson the New King of the MEAC?

The Delaware State University Hornets have kicked off MEAC play with a statement win that’s got the entire HBCU football world buzzing. After knocking off North Carolina Central, the Hornets look like serious contenders to run the table — and maybe even claim the MEAC crown in head coach DeSean Jackson’s first season.

Delaware State Takes Down a Giant

It’s only Week One of MEAC play, but Delaware State’s victory over one of the league’s toughest programs speaks volumes. North Carolina Central has been the measuring stick for MEAC dominance in recent years, and beating them usually leads to one destination — the Celebration Bowl.

Just look at history. In 2024, South Carolina State beat NCCU and went on to win the MEAC. In 2023, Howard University did the same. Now in 2025, it might be Delaware State’s turn — and the Hornets are already showing the swagger of champions.

DeSean Jackson’s Culture Shift in Dover

This team clearly mirrors the personality of its head coach. DeSean Jackson, known for his explosive style during his NFL days, has brought a fresh, fearless energy to Dover. The Hornets now play with confidence, flash, and a chip on their shoulder — all trademarks of Jackson’s football DNA.

But this isn’t just a story about winning. It’s about the national spotlight now shining directly on Jackson, his players, and their HBCU.

ESPN First Take Brings the Spotlight to Delaware State

Recently, ESPN’s First Take took over Delaware State’s campus, showcasing just how far Jackson has elevated the program in his short time in Delaware. Under the bright lights and in front of a roaring student section, Jackson joined Stephen A. Smith and Cam Newton, introducing the “New Jac Era” Hornets to its national ESPN audience.

“I feel like I can lead men,” Jackson said on set. “I’ve got enough information in my career to help these men be successful in life. I know what it takes to make it to that next level.” “It’s been the same challenge that I’ve had my whole life. I’ve always been doubted. Who I am and how I was raised, you could put me in the ring with anybody — I’m going to come out on top.”

The energy was electric. Students waved signs, the band blared behind the set, and Stephen A. Smith called the atmosphere “ pure HBCU energy.” Delaware State’s campus became the epicenter of HBCU football that day — and the world took notice.

Full-Circle Moment: From Lincoln Financial Field to MEAC Glory

That broadcast wasn’t just good timing — it was a bit of a poetic moment. First Take aired on the eve of Delaware State’s nationally televised matchup against Michael Vick and Norfolk State, held at Lincoln Financial Field, the home of the Philadelphia Eagles, the franchise where Jackson became a star.

For the first-year HBCU head coach, the moment brought his story full circle. From his NFL highlights under the LINC lights to leading an HBCU team onto the same field, Jackson’s journey bridged two worlds: professional greatness and cultural purpose.

It was more than a game. It was a statement that DeSean Jackson’s influence now extends beyond the NFL — into the future of HBCU football.

On the field, the Hornets are backing up the hype. Delaware State currently ranks No. 1 in rushing offense across all of FCS football, piling up over 2,289 total yards and averaging more than 320 yards per game. That’s not just efficient — it’s dominant.

A big part of that success comes from running backs coach Clinton Portis, another former NFL star. Under his guidance, the Hornets’ backfield has become a well-oiled machine.

Graduate senior Marquis Gills leads the charge with more than 850 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, averaging over 100 yards per game. Behind him, James Jones and quarterback Kaiden Bennett add explosive depth to an already lethal ground attack.

All three players delivered clutch performances in the Hornets’ win over North Carolina Central, proving this offense can strike from anywhere.

Defense Wins Championships

While the offense gets headlines, Delaware State’s defense has been just as strong. The Hornets held NCCU star running back Chris Mosley, one of the top rushers in the nation, to just 83 yards — well below his average.

They also made game-changing plays, including a defensive lineman interception and a blocked field goal before halftime, which kept key points off the board. That kind of toughness and attention to detail is what championship defenses are made of.

Can Delaware State Run the Table?

It’s still early in MEAC play, but beating North Carolina Central is a major step toward a title run. We’ve seen this script before — Chennis Berry’s South Carolina State did it in 2024. Could DeSean Jackson be next to repeat history and take Delaware State to the Celebration Bowl?

If this start is any indication, the answer might be yes. Between the national TV spotlight, the swagger of his players, and a physical style that wins in November, DeSean Jackson’s rise is impossible to ignore.