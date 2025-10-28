DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick Bring HBCU Heat to Philly

Thursday night football just got a dose of brotherly love and HBCU energy.

Delaware State head coach DeSean Jackson and Norfolk State’s Michael Vick — two former Eagles — meet under the lights at Lincoln Financial Field.

It’s not just a game; it’s a reunion, a showcase, and maybe the loudest Thursday night in MEAC history.

“He’s my brother. But this week… I can’t talk nothing good about him,” Jackson said during the Monday MEAC Coaches Call. “When it’s time to go to war, I don’t have friends.”

Vick laughed but matched the competitiveness.

“After the game, I’m going to give him a big hug and probably wrestle him down to the ground, win, lose or draw,” Vick said on the MEAC Call.

Delaware State: Riding High and Hungry

The Hornets (3-5, 1-1 MEAC) come in buzzing after a 35-26 win over North Carolina Central, their first conference victory of the season — and one that made the league take notice.

“We wanted to show the world what we’re capable of doing,” Jackson said on the MEAC Call. “Our guys showed how physical and hungry they can be.”

Quarterback Kaden Bennett threw for over 200 yards and three touchdowns while Delaware State’s run game chewed clock like it was barbecue chicken. Jackson called the offensive approach “controlled chaos,” and he meant it — it’s loud, unpredictable, and somehow always works.

“You can’t be wrong in this offense,” Jackson explained on the MEAC Call. “Run, pass, or QB keep — we’ve got options.”

If you’re a linebacker, stretch before kickoff. You’ll be chasing ghosts.

Norfolk State: Rebuilding with Frustration

On the other sideline, Norfolk State (1-7, 0-2 MEAC) is still trying to find its footing under first-year head coach Michael Vick. The Spartans haven’t been on the right side of many games this fall, allowing more than 35 points per game while trying to build consistency on both sides of the ball.

It’s not about one bad bounce or a missed play — it’s about starting over, laying a foundation, and keeping faith through the grind.

“We’ve got to play four quarters of football,” Vick said on the MEAC Coaches Call. “The minute you take your foot off the pedal, somebody else will put theirs down.”

Vick’s challenge now is mental as much as physical — keeping his team locked in during a long season while they learn to compete for all 60 minutes.

“Every kid’s dream is to play in an NFL stadium,” he added on the MEAC Call. “Lay it all on the line.”

The Matchup

This one’s dripping with storylines:

Two former NFL stars now leading HBCU programs.

A short-week showdown with MEAC momentum on the line.

A prime-time slot in the heart of Philadelphia.

For Jackson, it’s about proving Delaware State isn’t just a good story — they’re a legit threat. For Vick, it’s about progress and patience as he tries to rebuild the Spartans into something that lasts.

“We don’t get caught up in records,” Jackson said during the MEAC Call. “We just want to show who we are.”

Keys to the Game

For Delaware State:

Keep the RPO game hot. If Bennett’s in rhythm, the Hornets hum.

Win time of possession. This team eats clock like it’s a pregame meal.

Don’t look ahead — Jackson preaches “keep the main thing the main thing.”

For Norfolk State:

Finish drives. Field goals won’t cut it against this DSU offense.

Limit big plays — easier said than done against Jackson’s “controlled chaos.”

Match energy for four quarters.

The Vibe in Philly

Philly’s no stranger to fireworks, and Thursday night should deliver plenty. Add in bands, fanbases, and old teammates turned rivals, and you’ve got a classic waiting to happen.

“Put me in whatever environment, I’m comfortable,” Jackson said on the MEAC Call. “I love the culture. I love our people.”

“This is a great opportunity,” Vick said on the Call. “You don’t normally get this — appreciate it and rise to the occasion.”

The Bigger Picture

No matter what the scoreboard says, this game means something.

It’s two Black head coaches — both NFL legends — leading HBCU programs on national TV, proving that growth, culture, and competition can share the same field.

Thursday night isn’t just about who wins. It’s about showing the world what HBCU football looks like when the lights come on and the stage belongs to them.