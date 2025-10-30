Home » Latest News » HBCU D1 Basketball Hits the Hardwood: Livin’ for Tip-Off

HBCU D1 Basketball Hits the Hardwood: Livin’ for Tip-Off

2025-2026 HBCU Basketball HBCU Basketball MEAC SWAC
Liv Antilla

Author:

Liv Antilla

October 30, 2025

HBCU basketball fans, do you feel that in the air? Do you hear the echoes of basketball hitting hardwood floors, the whistles preparing to blow? Yes, that’s right, Division 1 College Basketball is officially tipping off on November 3rd, 2025 and HBCU basketball is coming in full force. 

As someone who’s been waiting for this day since the nets were cut in March and the season ended, I am ready. Whether it’s a buzzer-beater, a player on a heater or the bench celebrations, the start of college hoops season brings energy and unmatched excitement.. And this year, HBCU programs are looking real strong. 

We’ve seen teams take down P4 ones, handle mid-majors and make headlines. Now it’s time to run it back, hopefully better than last season. The non-conference season is where statements are made and oftentimes, stars are born.. And this year’s opening slate is loaded.

From 10 AM to 10 PM (CT), there is HBCU Basketball to tune into. So grab your snacks, charge your devices, and get ready for a full day of buckets. 

HBCU Women’s Basketball Opening Day Schedule

13 Division I teams. Big-time matchups. Let’s support HBCU women’s hoops!

Double check school sites, as changes may happen.

MatchupTime (CT)Where to Watch
North Carolina Central at #11 UNC10:00 AMACCNX ($)
Tennessee State at Middle Tennessee10:30 AMESPN+ ($)
Norfolk State at #12 Ole Miss11:00 AMSECN ($)
UAPB at Memphis11:00 AMESPN+ ($)
Prairie View A&M at UTEP2:00 PMCheck team social pages
Alabama State at Georgia4:00 PMSECN+ ($)
Bethune-Cookman University at UCF5:00 PMCheck team social pages
Florida A&M at Florida State5:00 PMACCNX ($)
Alcorn vs Nicholls6:00 PMCheck team social pages
Jackson State vs Mississippi Univ. for Women6:00 PMSWAC TV
North Carolina A&T at Texas Tech6:00 PMESPN+ ($)
Southern at #21 Iowa6:30 PMB1G+ ($)
Coppin State at Arizona State7:30 PMESPN+ ($)

Whether they’re battling top-25 teams or playing fellow mid-majors, HBCU women’s basketball teams have opportunities to start the season off right.

Howard University

HBCU Men’s Basketball Opening Day Schedule

19 games. One full day of action. Let’s go!

Double check school sites, as changes may happen.

MatchupTime (CT)Where to Watch
Prairie View A&M vs College of Biblical Studies12:00 PMPVAMU Athletics YouTube
Coppin State at Maryland5:30 PMB1G+ ($)
Howard vs Missouri6:00 PMCheck team social pages
Norfolk State vs Washington Adventist6:00 PMCheck team social pages
North Carolina Central at NC State6:00 PMACCNX ($)
Southern at #14 Arkansas6:00 PMSECN ($)
UMES at Georgia Tech6:30 PMACCNX ($)
Grambling vs Huston-Tillotson6:30 PMCheck team social pages
Mississippi Valley State at UAB6:30 PMESPN+ ($)
Bethune-Cookman at #20 Auburn7:00 PMSECN+ ($)
Alabama A&M vs Blue Mountain7:00 PMSWAC TV
Florida A&M at South Florida7:00 PMESPN+ ($)
Tennessee State vs Fisk7:00 PMESPN+ ($)
Hampton at Milwaukee7:00 PMESPN+ ($)
Jackson State at #17 Illinois7:30 PMB1G+ ($)
Texas Southern at #21 Gonzaga8:00 PMESPN+ ($)
South Carolina State at #11 Louisville8:00 PMACCN ($)
UAPB at Washington10:00 PMB1G+ ($)

Don’t Just Watch—Liv For Hoops

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just stepping into the world of HBCU basketball, there’s never been a better time to tune in. From tip-off to buzzer, every game is a celebration of culture, talent, and the heart that defines the game.

Keep up with the games, scoreboards, standout performances and more by following @ livforhoops on Twitter/X and Instragram. 

