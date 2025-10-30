HBCU D1 Basketball Hits the Hardwood: Livin’ for Tip-Off

HBCU basketball fans, do you feel that in the air? Do you hear the echoes of basketball hitting hardwood floors, the whistles preparing to blow? Yes, that’s right, Division 1 College Basketball is officially tipping off on November 3rd, 2025 and HBCU basketball is coming in full force.

As someone who’s been waiting for this day since the nets were cut in March and the season ended, I am ready. Whether it’s a buzzer-beater, a player on a heater or the bench celebrations, the start of college hoops season brings energy and unmatched excitement.. And this year, HBCU programs are looking real strong.

We’ve seen teams take down P4 ones, handle mid-majors and make headlines. Now it’s time to run it back, hopefully better than last season. The non-conference season is where statements are made and oftentimes, stars are born.. And this year’s opening slate is loaded.

From 10 AM to 10 PM (CT), there is HBCU Basketball to tune into. So grab your snacks, charge your devices, and get ready for a full day of buckets.

HBCU Women’s Basketball Opening Day Schedule

13 Division I teams. Big-time matchups. Let’s support HBCU women’s hoops!

Double check school sites, as changes may happen.

Matchup Time (CT) Where to Watch North Carolina Central at #11 UNC 10:00 AM ACCNX ($) Tennessee State at Middle Tennessee 10:30 AM ESPN+ ($) Norfolk State at #12 Ole Miss 11:00 AM SECN ($) UAPB at Memphis 11:00 AM ESPN+ ($) Prairie View A&M at UTEP 2:00 PM Check team social pages Alabama State at Georgia 4:00 PM SECN+ ($) Bethune-Cookman University at UCF 5:00 PM Check team social pages Florida A&M at Florida State 5:00 PM ACCNX ($) Alcorn vs Nicholls 6:00 PM Check team social pages Jackson State vs Mississippi Univ. for Women 6:00 PM SWAC TV North Carolina A&T at Texas Tech 6:00 PM ESPN+ ($) Southern at #21 Iowa 6:30 PM B1G+ ($) Coppin State at Arizona State 7:30 PM ESPN+ ($)

Whether they’re battling top-25 teams or playing fellow mid-majors, HBCU women’s basketball teams have opportunities to start the season off right.

HBCU Men’s Basketball Opening Day Schedule

19 games. One full day of action. Let’s go!

Double check school sites, as changes may happen.

Matchup Time (CT) Where to Watch Prairie View A&M vs College of Biblical Studies 12:00 PM PVAMU Athletics YouTube Coppin State at Maryland 5:30 PM B1G+ ($) Howard vs Missouri 6:00 PM Check team social pages Norfolk State vs Washington Adventist 6:00 PM Check team social pages North Carolina Central at NC State 6:00 PM ACCNX ($) Southern at #14 Arkansas 6:00 PM SECN ($) UMES at Georgia Tech 6:30 PM ACCNX ($) Grambling vs Huston-Tillotson 6:30 PM Check team social pages Mississippi Valley State at UAB 6:30 PM ESPN+ ($) Bethune-Cookman at #20 Auburn 7:00 PM SECN+ ($) Alabama A&M vs Blue Mountain 7:00 PM SWAC TV Florida A&M at South Florida 7:00 PM ESPN+ ($) Tennessee State vs Fisk 7:00 PM ESPN+ ($) Hampton at Milwaukee 7:00 PM ESPN+ ($) Jackson State at #17 Illinois 7:30 PM B1G+ ($) Texas Southern at #21 Gonzaga 8:00 PM ESPN+ ($) South Carolina State at #11 Louisville 8:00 PM ACCN ($) UAPB at Washington 10:00 PM B1G+ ($)

Don’t Just Watch—Liv For Hoops

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just stepping into the world of HBCU basketball, there’s never been a better time to tune in. From tip-off to buzzer, every game is a celebration of culture, talent, and the heart that defines the game.

