HBCU Football Drama Heats Up in the SWAC East

The HBCU football spotlight is back on the SWAC East, where Jackson State’s loss to Grambling in the Las Vegas HBCU Classic reopened the door for Alabama State, which could seize the division title if it keeps winning and JSU stumbles again.

Jackson State Falls in Vegas

JSU traveled to Las Vegas to face Grambling State in what was billed as a statement game. The storied rivals met under the bright lights of Allegiant Field in Las Vegas, NV. The defending SWAC champions entered the matchup with confidence, looking to stay on top of the conference in a nationally televised matchup. Still, in typical HBCU rivalry fashion, Grambling had other plans.

Jackson State was stunned in an instant classic. The Mississippi Tigers fell short in a dramatic upset that could shake up the entire HBCU football landscape. The loss now jeopardizes Jackson State’s championship hopes—and Alabama State is watching closely.

How It Impacts the Hornets

Alabama State and Jackson State compete in the SWAC East, meaning every win and loss matters when it comes to representing the division in the SWAC Championshp Game. Earlier this season, Jackson State topped Alabama State, giving them the upper hand in the head-to-head standings. But now, things have shifted.

With JSU’s recent stumble, Alabama State’s path to the SWAC Championship has been revived. The Hornets just need a little help—and a lot of focus.

If Jackson State drops another game, it could open the door for Alabama State to sneak into first place. For that to happen, the Hornets must take care of business down the stretch.

The Road Ahead

JSU’s star quarterback, Jacobian Morgan, suffered a foot injury in the loss to Grambling State and is expected to miss several games and potentially the rest of the season. Without their leader under center, Jackson State could face uphill battles in its remaining schedule, including games against Florida A&M, Mississippi Valley State, Bethune-Cookman, and Alcorn State in the season’s stretch run.

Meanwhile, Alabama State’s remaining schedule includes Prairie View A&M, Texas Southern, Mississippi Valley State, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff—a manageable path if they can stay consistent.

Can the Hornets Take Advantage?

This scenario feels familiar. Jackson State went through a similar situation last year, bouncing back from a midseason loss to reclaim the SWAC crown. But this time, things feel different. The Tigers’ quarterback room is thin; every game will test their depth and resilience.

For Alabama State, this is the moment to strike. If they can run the table and Jackson State slips again, the Hornets could find themselves back in the championship mix. Something that seemed impossible just weeks ago.

With the SWAC East is officially wide open. The next few weeks will determine which teams are built to last in this HBCU football heavyweight race.