HBCU Advocate Reacts to Homecoming Violence: “Respect the Yard”

“Respect our yard. Go back to your hotel, and go home.” That was the heartfelt message from HBCU advocate Joshua Sims Sr., host of the popular podcast HBCU Nightly, as he addressed a growing issue surrounding HBCU homecomings — safety.

In recent years, several HBCU campuses have been shaken by violence during homecoming celebrations. What should be a weekend filled with joy, family, and tradition has instead seen tragedy strike — with shootings, campus lockdowns, and heartbreak across the HBCU community.

A Father’s Plea for Safety

Sims Sr., a proud alumnus of North Carolina Central University and vocal supporter of HBCU culture, used his platform to speak directly to those attending homecomings this fall. His message was clear and emotional.

“As a father, my #1 responsibility is to protect. To see these babies going through this… we can’t have this no more.”

His comments came after the devastating shooting at South Carolina State University, where a young woman tragically lost her life during homecoming weekend.

“It’s Not About You Anymore”

While some alumni and visitors have expressed frustration over stricter campus rules — like earlier curfews and limited access — Sims Sr. didn’t hold back in his response.

“You upset because campuses are closing at 6, 7 o’clock? I don’t care — because it isn’t about you. You had your time. It’s about protecting those kids on that campus.”

Several HBCUs across North Carolina and the Southeast have implemented new safety policies, including earlier closures and restricted entry during nighttime events. The goal is to protect students first — even if it means making homecoming feel different than in years past.

Calling Out the Outsiders

Sims Sr. also addressed a growing concern: the number of people attending HBCU homecomings who have no affiliation with the schools.

“To those of you who neither attended the institution nor attended an institution — stop coming on these campuses trying to live something that you don’t have. It’s unfortunate, but this isn’t the place.”

According to many HBCU officials, a majority of violent incidents during homecoming weekends have involved non-students. Yet, it’s the schools, students, and alumni who suffer the consequences.

Howard Homecoming crowd 2019

Protecting the Culture

When asked what more could be done, Sims Sr. didn’t hesitate.

“It’s past time for us to have this conversation. We must do everything we can to keep our campuses safe — but above all, our next generation safe.”

As homecoming season continues, HBCU communities are wrestling with difficult questions. How do we preserve the cookout energy, the marching bands, the reunions — while keeping everyone safe?

Is the answer stricter curfews? Charging for entry? Or better campus policing and security coordination?

Whatever the solution, one thing is clear: HBCU homecomings are sacred spaces, and protecting them means protecting the next generation of Black excellence.