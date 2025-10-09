HBCU could be forced to name street after Charlie Kirk

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida A&M University (FAMU), the nation’s top public HBCU, could soon have a roadway renamed in honor of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk. A new proposal in the Florida legislature, House Bill 113, would require several state universities and colleges — including FAMU — to redesignate local streets with Kirk’s name.



According to WKMG in Orlando, the bill was filed by State Representative Kevin Steele, who has been outspoken following Charlie Kirk’s assassination last month. The legislation directs university boards to rename designated roadways after Charlie Kirk or risk losing state funding. For FAMU, the bill identifies W. Osceola Street in Tallahassee to be renamed Charlie James Kirk Street.

If approved, the mandate would take effect immediately, giving the state’s lone public HBCU and other state institutions 90 days to comply. Supporters of the bill argue that it will serve as a lasting tribute to Charlie Kirk, whose death on a college campus in September drew national attention.

This is not the first effort to memorialize the conservative figure in Florida. Last month, Lake County unanimously approved the Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway, while New College of Florida announced plans to commission a statue in his likeness.

The proposal has stirred discussion across higher education circles, especially at HBCUs such as FAMU, where debates about political influence and cultural representation continue to shape campus identity. If passed, the legislation would not only rename a prominent street near FAMU but also mark another symbolic step in Florida’s broader push to memorialize the fallen podcaster statewide.

House Bill 113 now awaits committee review before advancing to the full legislature for consideration.



Disclaimer: Artificial intelligence was used assistance with this content and approved by HBCU Gameday editors.