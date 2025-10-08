Michael Vick, Norfolk State game moved to bigger venue

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Michael Vick will lead Norfolk State University into one of the brightest spotlights of the 2025 HBCU football season when the Spartans face Howard University at Audi Field on Saturday, November 22. The 3:30 p.m. ET matchup, presented by AT&T and airing live on ESPN+, will mark the first non-classic HBCU football game ever hosted at Audi Field — a fitting stage for the NFL legend’s first year as a head coach.

For the past five years, Audi Field has become a cornerstone for HBCU football in the nation’s capital through events like the Truth and Service Classic. Now, the venue adds another chapter to its legacy with Michael Vick and Norfolk State making their debut appearance. Howard, meanwhile, returns for its sixth all-time game at the stadium, where it has become a familiar and proud representative of the MEAC.

“We’re excited to see Howard University Football back for a second game this year and to welcome Norfolk State University to Audi Field for the first time,” said Danita Johnson, D.C. United President of Business Operations. “These events showcase culture, tradition, and community pride — and we’re honored to celebrate HBCU excellence here in the nation’s capital.”

The rivalry between Howard and Norfolk State spans more than four decades. The Bison hold a 20–10 series advantage, but the Spartans edged out a 21–20 win in their most recent meeting last fall. This year’s rematch carries extra intrigue, with Michael Vick’s high-energy offense looking to close his inaugural campaign on a high note.

“Our guys have worked all year for moments like this,” said Michael Vick. “To close the season at Audi Field, a big-time stage in front of our fans and alumni in D.C., means a lot. It’s another chance to represent Norfolk State the right way, embrace the moment, compete hard, and make Spartan Nation proud.”

Howard enters the matchup with renewed confidence under head coach Larry Scott, who has guided the Bison to back-to-back MEAC titles and a 3–2 record this season. “Playing at Audi Field always means a lot to our players, alumni, and fans,” said Scott. “Facing a respected opponent led by Coach Vick adds even more excitement. These games highlight the best of HBCU football — talent, tradition, and togetherness.”

Fans can expect a weekend filled with music, culture, and celebration as HBCU football once again takes center stage in the nation’s capital. Tickets for the showdown between Howard and Norfolk State are available at www.audifield.com.