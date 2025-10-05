Shooting death forces South Carolina State into lockdown

South Carolina State University is on lockdown after a tragic shooting disrupted Homecoming weekend and left one person dead and another critically injured.

According to university officials, the shootings happened late Saturday night near Hugine Suites, a student residential complex. The violence broke out just hours after the Bulldogs’ Homecoming football game.

Woman Killed, Man Critically Injured

Authorities said the first victim — a young woman visiting campus — was taken to a local hospital but did not survive her injuries. A second victim, a man also visiting, was airlifted to another hospital for advanced care. His condition has not been released.

Another guest was hurt while running away from the scene but is expected to recover.

Immediate Lockdown and Safety Response

Campus police issued an immediate lockdown after the first shots were fired. Students were told to shelter in place, and off-campus visitors were urged to leave the area for safety.

University President Alexander Conyers offered condolences on behalf of the SC State family:

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the young woman who lost her life and to all who have been affected,” Conyers said. “We are cooperating fully with law enforcement as they investigate these senseless acts of violence. The safety and well-being of our students, employees, and guests remain our top priority.”

South Carolina State Homecoming Events Canceled

As a precaution, SC State canceled the Homecoming concert and all Sunday activities that were planned to close the weekend. The campus remains secured, with access limited to students, employees, and investigators while the case moves forward.

Counseling and Support for Students

SC State’s Counseling and Self-Development Center is open and available for students impacted by the tragedy. University leaders encouraged anyone struggling with grief or anxiety to reach out for help.

“We know this tragedy has shaken our Bulldog Family,” President Conyers said. “We are providing counseling and support for anyone in need. I ask everyone to continue caring for one another.”

Security Measures and Investigation

Officials emphasized that enhanced security protocols had been in place throughout Homecoming Week, including controlled entry points for major events, increased camera monitoring, and stronger emergency communication systems. Law enforcement agencies including the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office assisted SC State’s own Department of Public Safety in responding to the incident.

The investigation is active, and no additional details about suspects or a motive have been released.