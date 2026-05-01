HBCU powerhouse program lands winner for men’s hoops

NAIA HBCU Langston University has made a defining move by hiring Sam Kohnke as its next men’s basketball head coach. The decision reflects urgency from a program seeking sustained success.

Kohnke arrives at the Oklahoma-based HBCU after a recent role at Oklahoma City University. He joined that staff in July 2025 and quickly added structure. Before that, he built a competitive program at Central Baptist College. His record there stood at 91-38 over four seasons. His teams also won 55 games across the last two years.

Success followed him consistently. Kohnke earned American Midwest Conference Coach of the Year honors in 2023–24. That season included a school-record 28 wins. His .705 winning percentage reflects long-term consistency. Over three years, his teams posted 76 wins, the most in Arkansas at any level.

HBCU Sends Clear Message with Hire

Langston is not easing into a rebuild with this decision. Instead, the program is betting on a coach they hope produces results quickly. Central Baptist reached the NAIA Tournament in each of his final two seasons. His teams advanced deep into postseason play, including a national quarterfinal run in 2024.

Consistency defined his approach. His squads won or shared the AMC regular-season title in each of the last two years. They also captured the AMC Tournament championship in 2024. Player development stood at the center of that rise.

Kohnke coached two NAIA All-Americans during his tenure. He also developed an AMC Player of the Year and multiple Defensive Players of the Year. In total, 15 players earned all-conference honors under his leadership. That production reflects both recruiting and system design.

Langston Betting on Kohnke to Continue Success



Langston now gains a coach who blends structure with adaptability. During the 2024–25 season, Kohnke led Central Baptist to a 27-6 record. That mark produced a program-best .818 winning percentage. His team also set a conference record with 17 AMC wins.

Balance defined his roster. Several players earned major conference honors, showing depth and discipline. Academic success also remained a priority, with multiple athletes earning recognition. That combination strengthens program culture.

The HBCU program now turns to a coach with momentum and credibility. Expectations will rise quickly. Still, this hire reflects intent rather than uncertainty.