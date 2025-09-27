Alabama State Sends a Message with FAMU Rout

Alabama State opened its SWAC slate with authority on Saturday. The Hornets steamrolled Florida A&M University (FAMU) 42–14 on the road. They leaned on a relentless run game, efficient passing, and a disciplined defense to earn their first win at FAMU in four years. The message was clear: Alabama State is ready to compete at the top of HBCU football.

“This is big,” Alabama State’s head coach said postgame. “For us, we want to make this somewhat of a rivalry. But it’s not a rivalry when we keep losing. They’ve been around Tallahassee riding on our bicycle. So we finally came back to take it back.”

Ground Game Sets the Tone

Alabama State controlled the trenches from the start. The Hornets piled up 299 rushing yards on 42 carries, averaging an eye-popping 7.1 yards per attempt. Jamarie Hostzclaw carried the ball 22 times for 135 yards. Jahbari Kuykendall, Marcus Harris II, and JR Gardner combined for four rushing touchdowns.

The Hornets scored in every quarter. Their biggest surge came after halftime, when they stacked back-to-back 14-point frames in the third and fourth. Quarterback Andrew Body complemented the ground attack with 10 completions on 18 attempts for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Jalen Jones hauled in both of those scores.

Rattlers Struggle to Respond

Florida A&M fell behind early and never recovered. Quarterback RJ Johnson III completed 20 of 33 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown. However, his offense struggled to move the chains against a swarming Alabama State defense. Running back Thad Franklin Jr. provided one bright spot with 75 rushing yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

Even with Franklin’s effort, the Rattlers could not sustain momentum. They finished with 309 total yards on 63 plays — only 4.9 yards per snap. On third down, FAMU converted just five of twelve attempts.

Alabama State’s Defense Clamps Down

The Hornets’ defense matched their offense’s intensity. Alabama State stopped FAMU on four of five fourth-down tries and limited explosive plays. Linebackers Jalil Lenore, Cameron Gordon, and Rhoody Jean-Louis each recorded five tackles. Their pressure forced the Rattlers to play a short passing game, which further stifled the offense.

A Rivalry Reignited

The win snapped Alabama State’s drought in Tallahassee and reignited an HBCU matchup that many around the SWAC want to see become a true rivalry.

“It’s great to get one win. We wanted to go 1-0 in SWAC play,” the coach added. “We’ve got homecoming next week. Got to lock back in. We’re not focused on the big picture. We know we have to take it week by week.”

Alabama State didn’t just snap a losing streak in Tallahassee — it set the tone for the rest of the season. The Hornets showed power in the run game, discipline on defense, and a hunger that could keep them in the mix for the SWAC title. In the broader HBCU football picture, this was a statement win.