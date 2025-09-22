Home » Latest News » Andrew Body off to a historic start at Alabama State

September 22, 2025

Alabama State quarterback Andrew Body is rewriting the record books in the early part of the 2025 season. According to the latest NCAA rankings, Body leads all of FCS with a 223.0 passer efficiency rating. That number not only puts him ahead of every other quarterback in the country, it also pushes him into territory rarely seen in college football.

What a 223 Passer Efficiency Means

The NCAA passer efficiency formula blends completions, yards, touchdowns, interceptions, and attempts into one score. Most strong quarterbacks finish a season with ratings in the 170–190 range. Anything over 200 is extremely rare.

For context:

  • The all-time FCS single-season record for efficiency is 204.6, set by Shawn Knight of William & Mary in 1993.
  • In recent years, no qualified FCS quarterback has finished a season above 200.

That puts Body’s current 223.0 rating into historic company, even if it’s only mid-season.

HBCU, FBS Andrew Body rolling out to pass
Andrew Body rolling out to pass

Body’s Numbers Through the Air

Body’s efficiency is backed by elite production and mistake-free football:

  • Completions/Attempts: 48-for-65
  • Passing Yards: 761
  • Touchdowns: 10
  • Interceptions: 0

His combination of accuracy, explosive plays, and clean decision-making has made Alabama State’s offense one of the most efficient in the country.

How Rare Is This Performance?

To understand just how rare 223 is:

  • A full-season rating at that level would shatter the existing FCS record by nearly 20 points.
  • Current No. 2 on the FCS leaderboard is Cole Payton (North Dakota State) with a rating around 214.7. The gap underscores just how far ahead Body is of his peers.
  • Historically, year-end leaders land in the 170s or 180s, showing how unusual it is to see a quarterback over 200 once volume builds across a season.

What It Means for Alabama State

If Andrew Body sustains this pace, Alabama State will have one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in all of college football. His ability to keep the ball secure while producing explosive plays forces defenses into impossible decisions.

More importantly, his statistical dominance gives Alabama State national visibility. A season-long efficiency rating even close to his current mark would place him among the greatest single-season quarterbacks in FCS history.

