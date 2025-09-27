HBCU Football: Virginia Union Runs Over Shaw 

Virginia Union made a statement in its CIAA opener, running past Shaw 59–7 in Durham on Saturday. The HBCU powerhouse piled up 611 yards of offense, with 474 coming on the ground, to grab its first conference win of the season.

Allen sets the tone

Running back Curtis Allen was unstoppable. The sophomore posted 216 yards and two touchdowns on just 14 carries, including long runs of 55 and 65 yards. His explosive performance gave Virginia Union control early, turning a close game into a rout before halftime.

Panthers dominate the ground game

The Panthers finished with six rushing scores, spreading the wealth across their deep backfield. Travon Tensley, Kaleb Lott, and Tavon McGee all reached the end zone, while quarterback RJ Rosales added a 1-yard keeper. Virginia Union averaged 11.6 yards per carry, showing why it remains one of the most dangerous rushing teams in HBCU football.

Defense sets the tone

Shaw’s lone highlight came in the third quarter when Fabian Diggs capped a 75-yard drive with a 12-yard touchdown run. Outside of that, the Bears struggled against Virginia Union’s defense. The Panthers recorded six sacks, two fumble recoveries, and an interception. Shaw quarterbacks faced constant pressure and were held to 140 passing yards.

Cleaning up penalties

Despite the blowout win, Virginia Union still has room to improve. The Panthers were flagged 13 times for 130 yards, giving Shaw extra chances that stronger opponents could exploit. Head coach Alvin Parker will want more discipline as the season moves deeper into CIAA play.

What it means

Virginia Union (2-1, 1-0 CIAA) reestablished itself as a contender in the HBCU landscape with this dominant performance. The Panthers’ mix of speed, power, and depth at running back will test every defense in the conference. Shaw (1-3, 1-1 CIAA) will need to regroup quickly after being outgained 611 to 265 in total offense.