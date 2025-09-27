Winston-Salem State overcomes penalties for HBCU win at Bowie in CIAA matchup

Winston-Salem State shook off 12 penalties for 134 yards and leaned on four touchdown passes from sophomore quarterback Daylin Lee to defeat Bowie 28-21 Saturday afternoon in a key CIAA matchup. The victory puts the Rams back in the hunt and delivers an important HBCU road win.

Early Punch, Late Survive

Winston-Salem State jumped on Bowie early thanks to its opportunistic defense. After two Bulldog turnovers in the first quarter, Lee quickly connected with wide receiver Davontay Deloatch for touchdowns of 19 and 21 yards. That burst created a 14-0 lead and set the tone, even as penalties repeatedly threatened to undo the Rams’ momentum. Bowie answered with three Chris Coleman field goals in the second quarter, but Lee and Deloatch hooked up again for a 10-yard score just before halftime. Winston-Salem State carried a 21-12 lead into the locker room despite being flagged eight times in the first half.

Defensive Grit Under Pressure

Bowie’s offense moved the ball consistently, finishing with 334 yards and 24 first downs, but Winston-Salem State’s defense stiffened when it mattered most. Linebacker Jamieson Alston spearheaded the effort with 13 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks. The Rams piled up five sacks overall, pressured quarterback Malakai Anthony into hurried throws, and forced three fumbles. In the red zone, Bowie made six trips but came away with just one touchdown, settling for five field goals. That inefficiency ultimately kept Winston-Salem State in control of their own destiny in the HBCU football landscape.

Overcoming the Flags

The penalties were hard to ignore. Winston-Salem State had multiple drives derailed by holding and unsportsmanlike conduct calls, while defensive flags extended Bowie possessions. Yet each time the Bulldogs threatened, the Rams responded. In the fourth quarter, Lee found Kaleb Washington deep for a 49-yard touchdown that pushed the margin to 28-12. Bowie rallied with a touchdown pass and another field goal, but Winston-Salem State’s defense held firm on the final drive to close it out.

Big Picture for the CIAA Race

The win lifts Winston-Salem State to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in CIAA play, showing that despite discipline issues the Rams remain dangerous in the HBCU football landscape. Bowie falls to 1-3 and 0-2 in the CIAA, a surprising stumble for a program with championship expectations. For Winston-Salem State, overcoming penalties and finding ways to win on the road could prove critical as the CIAA season heats up.