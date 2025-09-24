Tennessee State University swiftly reacts to MAGA intruders

On Tuesday, Tennessee State University dealt with an unexpected disruption when a group of MAGA demonstrators entered the campus without approval. The group identifies as the Fearless Tour and set up a “debate table” on campus without permission.

The individuals were not connected to TSU and arrived without the permits required for campus protests. According to policy, all demonstrations need prior authorization.

According to the group’s X account, they arrived with posters saying “DEI should be illegal” and “Deport All Illegals Now,” under the pretense of having an organic debate.

Campus police and staff acted quickly. They escorted the group from university grounds without incident.

TSU’s First Statement

The university released its first statement soon after the disruption. TSU clarified that the demonstrators were unauthorized and praised students for handling the situation professionally and respectfully.

“The safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff remain our highest priority,” the statement read.

Student Government Association Statement

Later in the day, the TSU Student Government Association (SGA) addressed the community.

Executive President Calvin Pickett Jr. and Vice President Sir James Ford signed the letter. They strongly condemned the demonstrators’ actions and message.

“This kind of behavior has no place on our campus, and we do not accept nor condone the messages they attempted to promote,” the SGA stated.

The leaders also pledged to work with TSU administration and public officials. They promised to ensure that every student feels safe, respected, and valued.

TSU’s Safety Enhancements from June

Tuesday’s incident occurred just months after TSU announced a 10-Point Campus Safety Enhancement Plan in June 2025.

The plan introduced:

Expanded patrols with Metro Nashville Police .

. Greater visibility for TSU police and bicycle patrols .

. Upgraded lighting, surveillance, and access systems .

. A new student safety patrol program led by volunteers.

These steps aimed to strengthen readiness and keep the community secure. As a result, Tuesday’s quick response showed how those enhancements already support campus safety.

Looking Ahead

Tennessee State officials and the SGA both stressed that the university will not allow unauthorized demonstrations designed to divide the community.

The fast actions of campus police and staff — combined with the professionalism of students — demonstrated TSU’s strong commitment to creating a safe environment.