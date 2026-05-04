SWAC Baseball: Who’s Hot, Who’s Not

The Southwestern Athletic Conference baseball race continues to shift as teams enter the final stretch of the regular season.

Bethune-Cookman remains on top of the standings, while Southern, Alabama State and Grambling State are building momentum. Meanwhile, Texas Southern and Florida A&M—both tied for first just two weeks ago—have stumbled and now sit in the middle of the pack.

Bethune-Cookman Holds the Top Spot

Bethune-Cookman leads the SWAC at 19-5 in conference play and 33-15 overall despite dropping its most recent game.

The Wildcats took two of three from Arkansas-Pine Bluff over the weekend, including a dominant 16-9 win and a 6-4 victory before falling 10-6 in Sunday’s finale. The series win allowed Bethune-Cookman to maintain separation at the top of the standings.

Southern, Alabama State, Grambling State Trending Up

Southern continues to apply pressure near the top at 18-6 in conference play.

The Jaguars swept Mississippi Valley State over the weekend, winning 12-2, 8-1 and 12-8. The three-game sweep extended Southern’s winning streak to three games and solidified its position as a top contender.

Alabama State is one of the hottest teams in the conference. The Hornets swept Texas Southern in Houston, winning 7-2, 8-3 and 6-4 to extend their winning streak to six games. Alabama State now sits at 16-8 in SWAC play.

Grambling State also continues to climb. The Tigers swept Florida A&M with wins of 12-11, 6-4 and 19-9, improving to 16-8 in conference play and pushing into the upper tier of the standings.

Texas Southern, FAMU Slide After Strong Start

Texas Southern and Florida A&M have both cooled off after strong starts to conference play.

Texas Southern (15-9 SWAC) dropped all three games to Alabama State and has now lost four straight. The Tigers were tied for first place just two weeks ago but have since fallen into a tie for fifth.

Florida A&M (15-9 SWAC) was also part of that first-place tie but has now lost three straight series games, including a sweep at Grambling State. The Rattlers now sit alongside Texas Southern in the middle of the standings.

Middle Tier Remains Competitive

Arkansas-Pine Bluff sits at 13-11 in conference play after taking one game from Bethune-Cookman.

Jackson State has quietly won three straight and improved to 11-12 in SWAC play after a strong showing against Alcorn State, including a 14-1 run-rule victory.

This middle group remains tightly packed, with positioning for the SWAC Tournament still very much in play.

Bottom Tier Continues to Battle

Mississippi Valley State continues to struggle, now at 7-17 in conference play and riding a 12-game losing streak after being swept by Southern.

Prairie View A&M picked up a key series win over Alabama A&M, taking two of three games, including a 15-11 win in Chicago and an 8-7 victory on Sunday.

Alabama A&M and Alcorn State remain at the bottom of the standings, each searching for consistency heading into the final weeks of the season.

Current SWAC Baseball Standings

Bethune-Cookman (19-5) Southern (18-6) Alabama State (16-8) Grambling State (16-8) Texas Southern (15-9) Florida A&M (15-9) Arkansas-Pine Bluff (13-11) Jackson State (11-12) Mississippi Valley State (7-17) Prairie View A&M (6-18) Alabama A&M (4-20) Alcorn State (3-19)

What It Means Heading Into the Final Stretch

With the SWAC Tournament approaching later this month, positioning is becoming increasingly important.

Bethune-Cookman remains in control, but Southern and Alabama State are closing the gap. At the same time, recent struggles from Texas Southern and Florida A&M have opened the door for movement throughout the standings.

With multiple teams still in contention, the final weeks of the regular season are expected to play a major role in shaping the conference tournament field.