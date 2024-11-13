Dawn Staley says South Carolina will visit HBCU next season

Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks are set to welcome HBCU Coppin State to Colonial Life Arena for their much-anticipated home opener, where they’ll unveil the banner celebrating last season’s 2024 National Championship. This marks an important night for Staley’s team as they extend their remarkable 40-game win streak, joining an elite group of NCAA programs with multiple streaks of such length.

Staley told the local media that Coppin State moved some things around to play them, and that they will visit the Baltimore HBCU next season. Coppin State hosted LSU last season.

https://twitter.com/alan__cole/status/1856790790627786990?s=46&t=3ZZ7X6Mnlx-cSwYHgTYU7A

South Carolina is coming off an impressive win over #9 NC State, showcasing their depth and balance. South Carolina’s roster depth is evident with 12 players averaging over 16 minutes per game, led by Preseason All-SEC First-Team selection Te-Hina Paopao, who scored a Gamecock career-high of 23 points in Sunday’s matchup. With players like MiLaysia Fulwiley and Raven Johnson contributing significantly on both ends of the court, Staley’s squad continues to emphasize team dynamics and versatility.

For Dawn Staley, the matchup against Coppin State isn’t just a chance to extend South Carolina’s win streak; it’s a moment to underscore her commitment to honoring HBCUs within the sport. Having been a passionate advocate for inclusivity in basketball, Staley views games like this as opportunities to bring visibility to HBCU programs and highlight their rich legacies.

Coppin State represents an exciting challenge, as the Gamecocks have never previously faced the Eagles in women’s basketball. But with South Carolina’s history of dominating MEAC opponents and a 39-9 record in home openers, the odds lean heavily in their favor. Nonetheless, this game is set to be memorable, not only for the championship banner but also for the message it sends: Staley’s dedication to fostering connections within college basketball, particularly between powerhouse programs and HBCUs, continues to leave a lasting impact both on and off the court.