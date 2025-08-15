HBCU women’s team to host South Carolina and face Tennessee

Coppin State University, a premier HBCU in the MEAC, is taking on a bold 2025–26 non-conference schedule. The Lady Eagles will host powerhouse South Carolina, coached by Dawn Staley, and travel to play eight-time NCAA champion Tennessee in two of the most anticipated matchups in program history.

Coppin State Hosts National Power South Carolina

Coppin State will welcome the South Carolina Gamecocks to Baltimore on January 18, 2026. The Gamecocks, led by Hall of Fame coach Dawn Staley, are perennial contenders in NCAA women’s basketball.

South Carolina’s non-conference schedule includes:

Season opener vs. Grand Canyon on November 3, coached by former Staley assistant Winston Gandy.

on November 3, coached by former Staley assistant Winston Gandy. Las Vegas multi-team event with Duke, UCLA, and Texas.

with Duke, UCLA, and Texas. Road games at Southern Cal , Louisville , South Florida , and Florida Gulf Coast .

, , , and . Home games against Clemson, Bowling Green, N.C. Central, Penn State, Providence, Winthrop, and Queens.

Notably, South Carolina and UConn will not meet in the regular season for the first time in 11 years.

SAVE THE DATE! We will host the 2023-24 National Champions – South Carolina Gamecocks – on January 18, 2026 at 12pm! pic.twitter.com/bi7gIO8AAW — Coppin State Women's Basketball (@CoppinStateWBB) August 13, 2025

First-Ever Meeting with Tennessee

Before facing South Carolina, Coppin State will head to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Lady Volunteers on Sunday, November 23, 2025, at the Food City Center.

The Lady Vols, coached by Kim Caldwell, are coming off a Sweet 16 run and hold a No. 7 ranking in ESPN’s “Way-Too-Early Top 25.”

Key players include:

Zee Spearman

Talaysia Cooper

Ruby Whitehorn

Newcomers Janiah Barker (UCLA transfer) and Nya Robertson (SMU transfer, 18.5 PPG last season)

This will be the first-ever meeting between Coppin State and Tennessee.

South Carolina will host North Carolina Central (@NCCUWBB) on December 7th, 2025 and travel to Coppin State (@CoppinStateWBB) on January 18th, 2026. https://t.co/pnf59o9mlr — Liv Antilla (@livforhoops) August 15, 2025

A New Era Under Coach Darrell Mosley

The Eagles are rebuilding under new head coach Darrell Mosley. The roster features:

Eight Division I transfers

One NAIA transfer

Five freshmen

One returning player – Baltimore native Mickelle Lowry

Mosley’s coaching history includes roles at Arizona State, Delaware, and a successful head coaching stint at Lincoln (Pa.), where he was 2020 CIAA Coach of the Year.

Taking on the 8x National Champions on November 23! pic.twitter.com/OGIwkmOrSD — Coppin State Women's Basketball (@CoppinStateWBB) August 6, 2025

Why These Games Matter for HBCU Basketball

Hosting South Carolina and traveling to face Tennessee puts Coppin State on a national stage. These matchups:

Provide elite-level competition.

Boost recruiting visibility for an HBCU program.

program. Showcase Coppin State’s commitment to growth and excellence in NCAA women’s basketball.

Key Matchups at a Glance

Opponent Date Location Significance Tennessee Nov 23, 2025 Food City Center, Knoxville, TN First-ever meeting; 8× NCAA Champion South Carolina Jan 18, 2026 Coppin State, Baltimore, MD Hosting perennial powerhouse Gamecocks