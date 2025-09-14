HBCU Football: Delaware State’s New Era Meets Tough Love

Delaware State notched a strong victory, rolling past DII HBCU Bowie State 36–14 in Dover. The Hornets flashed offensive firepower, with Kaiden Bennett throwing for 179 yards and two touchdowns while adding a 24-yard rushing score. Phillippe Wesley hauled in a 64-yard touchdown strike and NyGhee Lolley ripped off a 58-yard rushing TD.

But DeSean Jackson, in his third game as head coach, refused to let the scoreboard tell the full story.

“We’re not playing complementary football. We’re not playing disciplined football… we can’t continue to make those mistakes.”DeSean Jackson Press conference

The Hornets piled up 472 yards of offense yet were penalized 16 times for 153 yards. Jackson said the lack of discipline could cost them when tougher opponents arrive.

“I feel like we should have scored 50 points in the first half.”DeSean Jackson Press conference

A New Era, But Accountability Comes First

The win pushes Delaware State to 2–1, marking progress for a program Jackson promised to rebuild quickly. Fans and alumni are already calling it a “new era.” Jackson embraced that energy while making clear that results will only come if everyone raises their level.

“The new era is real. But everyone — coaches, players, fans — has to uphold the standard.”DeSean Jackson Press conference

Jackson also pointed to the atmosphere at Alumni Stadium. Official attendance was 2,205, with a strong Hornet presence. The coach, though, didn’t like the optics.

“We can’t have an opponent coming in our territory and have a better crowd than us.”DeSean Jackson Press conference

A school representative later clarified that Delaware State actually outdrew Bowie State, but the student section was moved this year to seats behind the visiting bench. That shift made the crowd appear smaller on the home side, though DSU fans turned out in greater numbers overall.

Defensive Sparks with Room to Grow

Delaware State’s defense had its moments. Jadarrius Perkins recorded a safety and a fumble recovery, while Na’Shawn Biggs added a sack. Defensive back Allen Smith broke up two passes as the Hornets forced Bowie State into long drives.

Still, Bowie State’s Micah Robinson gashed the Hornets with 92 rushing yards, including a 52-yard burst. Jackson said cleaning up mistakes — mental and emotional — is as critical as any stat.

“You got guys that are or making mistakes in the game… and as a head coach, I can’t allow that.”DeSean Jackson Press conference

Why This HBCU Game Matters

For Delaware State, the win is another step in proving Jackson’s hire was more than a headline. The Hornets showed explosive playmaking and a fan base eager for a winner. For Bowie State, the game reinforced the need for clean football in MEAC battles, with 12 penalties for 102 yards killing momentum.

Delaware State’s balance of highlight plays and harsh self-reflection is exactly the tension of a program trying to shift from surviving to contending in the HBCU football landscape.