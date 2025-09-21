Home » Latest News » Alabama A&M dominant ahead of SWAC play

September 21, 2025

Alabama A&M used a 21-point second quarter to blow past Lane College, rolling to a 49-7 win Saturday night in Huntsville. The Bulldogs (3-1) forced seven turnovers, got a career-best 47-yard field goal from Victor Barbosa, and nearly pitched their first shutout since 2018.

Early Defensive Spark

The Bulldogs started slow but their defense set the tone. A safety by Lane’s quarterback Nick Billoups falling in the end zone and a sack by Xzavier Booker gave AAMU an early 7-0 cushion. Barbosa then added his career-long 47-yarder, showing consistency from distance.

Offensive Breakthrough

Quarterback Eric Handley, in his first career start, settled in quickly:

  • 15-of-28 passing, 205 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT
  • Highlight: A 48-yard strike to Daveon Walker that set up an 18-yard touchdown to Travaunta Abner.

Running backs Kolton Nero (69 yards, 2 TDs) and Ryan Morrow (33 yards, 1 TD) powered the ground game, while Abner and Walker combined for 128 receiving yards and 2 scores.

Third-Quarter Knockout

The Bulldogs piled on with three touchdowns in the third, stretching the lead to 49-0. Isaiah Nwokenkwo added a 21-yard rushing score, and Nero capped his night with a 28-yard burst. Lane avoided the shutout only when John White returned an interception 37 yards for a late score.

Box Score Snapshot

  • Total Yards: AAMU 397 | Lane 155
  • First Downs: AAMU 21 | Lane 11
  • Turnovers Forced: AAMU 7 (most since 2017)
  • Attendance: 9,733 at Louis Crews Stadium

Notes & Streaks

  • AAMU remains unbeaten vs Lane (6-0-1 all-time).
  • Bulldogs have now won 10 straight vs SIAC opponents since 2013.
  • Extended streak to 9 straight games with 1st-quarter points.
  • Barbosa’s 47-yarder ties the longest field goal in the SWAC this year.

What’s Next

Alabama A&M opens SWAC play at Bethune-Cookman next Saturday (Sept. 27, 2 p.m. CST, Daytona Stadium, streaming on SWAC TV).

