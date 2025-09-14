WSSU dominates home opener with offensive showcase

Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) delivered an electrifying performance in its season home opener, defeating Lincoln University 51-14 before a crowd of 5,500 at Bowman Gray Stadium on Saturday night.



The victory pushed the Rams to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in CIAA play, and it marked WSSU’s biggest scoring output since November 3, 2018, when it put 51 points on Fayetteville State.



The Rams lit up the scoreboard in nearly every way possible. They produced 499 yards of total offense, balanced between 251 through the air and 248 on the ground. WSSU averaged an incredible 9.8 yards per play, keeping the Lions on their heels from start to finish.

After trading touchdowns in the first quarter, WSSU seized control late in the second. Quarterback Daylin Lee found Kaleb Washington twice for touchdowns, first from eight yards out and later on a 30-yard strike, sending the Rams into halftime with a 21-7 advantage. From there, the offense never slowed, scoring 30 points after the break. Noah Marshall’s 57-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter capped the outburst and brought the home crowd to its feet.

Defensively, the Rams forced four turnovers and limited Lincoln to just 102 rushing yards on 38 attempts. Evan Powell led the way with 12 tackles, while Chris Brown added a sack and forced fumble. C. Smith picked off a pass and also contributed six stops, setting the tone in the secondary.

The victory not only gave the Rams momentum but also set the stage for a pivotal September 20 showdown with Virginia State. WSSU edged VSU 15-14 last season in Ettrick, and this year’s contest is shaping up to be an early CIAA classic.



At the center of it all was Lee, whose precision and poise anchored the offense. The sophomore completed 15 of 17 passes for 251 yards, tossing four touchdowns to three different receivers without an interception. He also added a one-yard rushing score, accounting for five total touchdowns on the night.

Daylin Lee takes off and runs vs. Lincoln. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)





With weapons like Washington, Deloatch, and Grimes at his disposal, Lee proved he is capable of orchestrating one of the CIAA’s most explosive units.

For WSSU, the message was clear: the Rams are back to making noise on offense, and the road to CIAA contention runs straight through Bowman Gray.