HBCU Football: Alabama A&M Rallies Past Tennessee State

In one of the most dramatic HBCU games of the season, Alabama A&M erased a halftime deficit and stunned Tennessee State 23-21 at Nissan Stadium. Alabama A&M leaned on quarterback Cornelious Brown’s arm and Victor Barbosa’s steady leg, proving once again why the Bulldogs are a dangerous force in the SWAC. For the 10,208 fans in attendance, this was more than a September game—it was a statement for HBCU football.

First-Half Momentum

Alabama A&M started hot with an early 10-0 lead behind Brown’s sharp passing. But Tennessee State roared back, using a pair of touchdowns from running back Kendric Rhymes—one on the ground and one through the air—to build a 21-13 halftime advantage.

Brown’s Big Day

Quarterback Cornelious Brown kept Alabama A&M alive with a composed performance. He went 21-of-33 for 329 yards and two touchdowns. Travaunta Abner led all receivers with six catches for 104 yards, while Myles Parker and Daveon Walker provided crucial scoring receptions.

Barbosa Delivers in HBCU classic

Special teams made the difference. Victor Barbosa went a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals, including the 45-yard kick late in the third quarter that sealed the win. His consistency shifted the momentum back to Alabama A&M when the Bulldogs needed it most.

Defensive Impact

The Bulldogs’ defense clamped down in the second half against the Tennessee HBCU. Alabama A&M recorded four sacks, with Wyatt Wright and Kylon Roberts each breaking through at key moments. Joshua Bledsoe’s interception in the fourth quarter stopped a potential TSU drive cold.

Rhymes Shines for TSU

Tennessee State still had bright spots. Kendric Rhymes carried 24 times for 111 yards and caught seven passes for 64 yards with a touchdown. Zack Simmons-Brown added 75 rushing yards and another score, but the Tigers’ offense was silenced after halftime.

Why It Matters

The win lifts Alabama A&M to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in SWAC play, providing early confidence as conference action heats up. For Tennessee State, the loss stings as they prepare for OVC competition. This HBCU matchup not only energized the 10,208 fans at Nissan Stadium but also reinforced Alabama A&M’s standing as one of the most resilient programs in the SWAC.