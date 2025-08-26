NFL star DeSean Jackson relishes underdog role in debut

Former NFL star DeSean Jackson is ready to change the narrative at Delaware State, and the first-time head coach is leaning into the underdog role as he takes over an HBCU program hungry for success. The Hornets are coming off a 1–11 season, picked to finish last in the MEAC, and have never beaten their in-state rival, the University of Delaware. For Jackson, that history doesn’t discourage him—it motivates him.

“I love being an underdog,” DeSean Jackson said during the MEAC weekly coaches call. “In my career I’ve always been an underdog. So, you know, we take it on our chin, we put our head down, the chin up mentality. And you know, every day we’re working.”



That underdog mentality worked well for him in the NFL. But Thursday he’ll be putting on a headset, not pads.

Establishing a New Standard at Delaware State

Jackson has focused on culture-building since his arrival. The Hornets’ roster is a mix of returners and transfers, and he insists that discipline, conditioning, and accountability will drive the turnaround.

“We have to come out and be a disciplined football team. Fundamentally sound football. We have to be the most conditioned,” Jackson explained. “We’ve asked our guys to understand that the standard is the standard, and the standard is high around here.”

A Rivalry With Delaware Adds Fuel

The new coach enters one of the most lopsided rivalries in college football. Delaware leads the series 11–0 and just moved to the FBS ranks after a nine-win season. Jackson knows the challenge but refuses to let his team back down.

“University of Delaware has been the bullies,” Jackson admitted. “They’ve been the big brothers and have been the big bullies all these years. So, you know, I think the team has took it on their chin and understood that. But at the end of the day when it’s time to line up, verse ten, you know, as first team and we’re going to do everything we can to go out there and win that game.”

Discipline Over Talent: College And NFL

Jackson believes Delaware State can close the gap by focusing on execution. He acknowledged Delaware’s talent but stressed that discipline and composure win games.

“They are the most talented team. They are the better team, right? We understand that. But not always the most talented teams win,” he said. “We have to go be disciplined. We can’t shoot ourselves in the foot. We have to make our plays when it’s time to make the plays.”

The job is about more than football for the former NFL Pro Bowler. He sees his role at an HBCU as a chance to mentor young men and prepare them for life.

“This opportunity I’ve been presented, kind of fell on my lap and, like I expressed, I’m very grateful and appreciative,” he said. “Just give these young men, you know, information in game just to help them, even if it’s not in between the white lines—just in the community and being a student, being a father, being a brother. That’s the situation, man. Hopefully giving these chances to these young men and letting them see how they can be better as men in life.”

Underdog Role Has Been Constant, Even In The NFL

DeSean Jackson understands that his team will rarely be favored this season, but he doesn’t shy away from the challenge. He didn’t do it in the NFL as a player, and he doesn’t plan on it as an HBCU coach.



“We don’t get too caught up in being underdogs or being placed last,” he said. “All that stuff doesn’t matter because we still got to go out and play a game. Give us 60 minutes between the white lines and let us go play.”