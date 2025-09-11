HBCUs across the country on lockdown following threats

Several HBCUs across Virginia and the South faced serious disruption on September 11, 2025, after potential threats forced lockdowns and closures. Virginia State University and Hampton University were the first to act. By the afternoon, Southern University, Bethune-Cookman University, and Alabama State University had also moved to secure their campuses.



Virginia HBCUs Respond First

Virginia State University (VSU) issued an early morning alert that its campus was closed. Students, faculty, and staff were told to check official VSU emails for updates. University leaders stressed that keeping the community safe was their highest priority.



Not long after, Hampton University released its own statement. The school canceled all classes and activities for September 11 and 12, including athletic events. Students were advised to limit movement, while non-essential faculty and staff were asked to leave campus. Hampton added extra security measures and urged everyone to remain alert.

Lockdowns Spread to Southern, Bethune-Cookman, and Alabama State



As the day continued, the situation expanded beyond Virginia. Southern University in Louisiana confirmed that it was on lockdown. Administrators directed students to shelter in place while police secured the area.



Bethune-Cookman University in Florida announced similar steps. Classes were suspended, and campus operations were halted until further notice. Leaders emphasized that the school was working with law enforcement to investigate the threat.



Alabama State University also confirmed a lockdown. Campus police coordinated with local agencies to monitor the situation, and students received instructions to stay indoors.



HBCUs Prioritize Safety Amid Growing Threats

The string of closures shows how vulnerable HBCUs across the region remain to potential threats. Each institution acted quickly, balancing disruption with the need to protect lives. While the reasons behind the threats remain under investigation, the responses underline how seriously these universities treat safety.



HBCUs in Virginia and across the South serve as anchors for education, culture, and history. Protecting those campuses is essential to their mission. The events of September 11 remind the broader public of the importance of vigilance and preparation.



As officials provide updates, the unified actions of these HBCUs highlight a shared commitment: safeguarding students, faculty, and staff above all else.