Clark Atlanta received threats ahead of ESPN broadcast game

Clark Atlanta University is set for a big Thursday night match on the ESPN family of networks. It is one of several HBCUs across America currently under threat.



HBCUs across Virginia and the South have faced a wave of threats this week, forcing campuses to shut down or go on lockdown. Virginia State, Hampton, Southern, Bethune-Cookman, and Alabama State all announced closures.



As of 1:26 p.m., no announcement has been made regarding the game against Fort Valley State, slated for 7 PM broadcast on ESPN2. The game will air on ESPN2, bringing rare primetime attention to Clark Atlanta and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC).



Clark Atlanta looking to keep momentum

Clark Atlanta (1-1) enters the matchup after a gritty 17-12 home win over Florida Memorial. The victory marked steady progress for head coach Teddy Keaton’s squad. Quarterback Zy McDonald has emerged as a dual threat, throwing for 382 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 110 yards and two scores. Receivers Armone Harris and David Martin have provided consistency, while the defense has forced turnovers in back-to-back games.



Keaton emphasized that his team’s more methodical approach doesn’t mean they’ve lost their edge.



“I want to be clear on something — we can score at will still,” he said on his coaches show with HBCU Gameday. “But it’s a conscious decision now to make sure we control and play football that complements our defense.”

Fort Valley State Ready to Rebound

Fort Valley State (0-1) arrives hungry after a 27-17 loss to West Alabama. Despite the defeat, the Wildcats flashed big-play potential. Saadiq Teel ripped off a 58-yard run, while Demetri Simmons added a rushing touchdown. Defensive back Daymon Polite turned heads with an 80-yard blocked field goal return for a score. Linebacker Jayden Walker paced the defense with 12 tackles as FVSU limited West Alabama’s passing attack to under 140 yards.

National Stage Despite Uncertainty

The primetime spotlight raises the stakes. ESPN2 upgraded the broadcast from ESPN+, with Tiffany Greene and Jay Walker handling the call. Keaton welcomed the exposure, noting how much it means for the program and HBCUs at large.

Prior to the events of Thursday, fans were expected to bring energy to Panther Stadium. Keaton praised their resilience after weather delays last week.

“Our fans were there for an hour and 45-minute delay, and when the rain stopped, they all poured back into the stadium ready to go again,” he said.

HBCU Gameday will continue to monitor the situation as game time nears.