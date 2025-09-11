North Carolina A&T-Hampton starting to become rivalry in CAA

EAST GREENSBORO, NC — When two HBCU football programs — Hampton University and North Carolina A&T — meet on the field, the game will carry meaning beyond conference standings. Their paths first crossed on November 17, 1925, as members of the Colored Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA). Nearly 100 years later, they remain bound together, now as members of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA).

The series has traveled across multiple leagues. The Aggies and Pirates were conference foes in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) from 1995 to 2017, briefly shared time in the Big South, and now sit side by side in the CAA, where Hampton arrived in 2022 and A&T followed in 2023. Through those changes, Hampton has maintained the edge, holding a 29-18-2 series lead, including last season’s emphatic 59-17 win at A&T’s homecoming.



North Carolina A&T rivalry list already full

For A&T head coach Shawn Gibbs, Hampton may not be among the Aggies’ most established rivals — but the shared history and repeated meetings have created a unique bond.



“I think it’s a good rivalry. I don’t know if it’s your traditional rivalry, like South Carolina State, Central, or Winston-Salem State,” Gibbs explained. “But it’s definitely building into that. You’ve got two schools that are similar, with high academic standards, great cultures, and tradition-rich football programs.”



That sentiment captures the essence of the matchup: Hampton–A&T may not have the same century-old animosity as Aggie-Eagle or the old battles with South Carolina State, but it has become one of the most consistent rivalries in Black college football, surviving realignment and changing conference maps.





Two historic programs

First-year Hampton head coach Trent Boykin agrees that the rivalry resonates beyond the gridiron.

“Just two historic programs, a lot of rich tradition,” Boykin said. “We recruit down in the North Carolina area, and we’ve got 10 or 12 players from North Carolina on the team. They know a lot of those A&T guys. So when you play A&T, you’ve got players who have gone against each other in high school. That makes it personal.”



Boykin also praised the atmosphere the game consistently produces. “No matter whether they come here or we’re down there, the atmosphere is always great. There’s a great rivalry with it, and it’s fun to play in.”





Carrying the HBCU Flag in the CAA



The broader significance of this matchup is its setting. Hampton and North Carolina A&T are the only two HBCUs competing in the CAA, a league dominated by predominantly white institutions. Their games against one another are cultural touchstones as much as athletic contests, reminders of the heritage and history they carry into every matchup.

From the CIAA in 1925 to the MEAC battles of the late 20th century, from homecoming heartbreaks to prime-time clashes in the CAA, Hampton and A&T hope to prove that this game can adapt to shifting landscapes without losing their soul.

Saturday’s game is not simply about the CAA standings. It is another chapter in a pseudo-rivalry that stretches back nearly a century. It’s one that embodies the resilience, pride, and tradition of HBCU football — even in this new landscape.