Virginia HBCUs shutdown due to threats

At least two HBCUs in Virginia shut down their campuses on September 11, 2025, after receiving threats. Virginia State University and Hampton University both issued urgent messages to protect their students, faculty, and staff.

Virginia State University Closes Campus

Virginia State University (VSU) announced early in the day that its campus would close immediately. The school urged students, faculty, and staff to check their VSU emails for updates. Officials stressed the move was necessary to protect the well-being of the community.

The sudden decision created uncertainty for many. Students and faculty looked to official channels for guidance as VSU worked with law enforcement to review the situation.

Hampton University Suspends Activities for Two Days

Later in the day, Hampton University halted all non-essential activities for September 11 and 12. Its announcement canceled all classes, athletic events, and campus gatherings. Hampton leaders reminded the community that safety remains the top priority.

Students living off campus were told not to return. Those already on campus were advised to limit movement unless needed. Faculty and staff not considered essential were asked to leave campus. The university also introduced additional security measures.

Hampton encouraged the community to remain watchful. Officials reminded everyone: if you see something, say something. Updates will come through university police, social media, and other official channels.

Broader Concerns for Virginia HBCUs

These shutdowns highlight the pressure HBCUs in Virginia face when threats emerge. Both schools acted quickly to protect their communities. Their swift actions show a clear focus on safety and preparedness.

Virginia’s HBCUs are vital to the state’s educational and cultural life. Protecting those institutions ensures that students can learn and thrive in safe environments. By moving fast and communicating clearly, Virginia State and Hampton University reinforced their commitment to their communities.

As the situation develops, these measures remind students and staff that vigilance and communication are essential when safety is at risk.