JCSU Football Knocks Off Ranked DII Power Program

On Saturday, the Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) Golden Bulls pulled off one of the biggest wins in the HBCU’s history, taking down No. 14 Valdosta State in a statement victory that shook up the Division II landscape.

Head coach Maurice Flowers called it a “team win” that validated everything his program has been building toward.

“Big win, big win at home for the Golden Bulls… one of the bigger wins at JCSU has to be, but it was an earned win. I’m so proud of our young men,” Flowers said. “When you say a team win, this was a team win. Defense stepped up, offense made plays when they had to, and special teams showed our resilience.”

Durham Leads the Charge

Quarterback Kelvin Durham, a transfer and the all-time leading passer at Fort Valley State, powered the Golden Bulls’ upset with two rushing touchdowns and one passing score. While official stats were not immediately available postgame, Durham’s playmaking stood out against a national power.

After missing an early touchdown, Durham regrouped and delivered when it mattered.

“He looked me in the eye and said, ‘I got it, coach, I’ll get it back,’” Flowers recalled. “That’s who he is — a competitor. He competes every day, and it’s contagious.”

Durham credited his coaches and teammates for keeping him locked in after a slow start.

“I didn’t start the game how I wanted, but my coaches and teammates kept me encouraged. They had my back,” Durham said. “There’s a reason we had this game. It was time to show the world how talented we are.”

Overcoming Adversity

JCSU pulled off the win without several key players, including All-American wide receiver Brevin Caldwell, first-team All-CIAA defensive end Lamon Hill, and running back Kamarro Edmunds, who left the game with a lower leg injury.. Linebacker Quavaris Crouch was also ejected early for targeting. Still, Flowers emphasized that JCSU’s depth carried the day.

“We don’t bat an eye when a guy goes down, because it’s an opportunity,” Flowers said. “This is the most talented roster we’ve had since we’ve been here.”

The defense leaned on standout transfer Rontay Dunbar, who has quickly emerged as a lockdown corner.

“We played against him for two years, and he locked down our side of the field,” Flowers said. “When he hit the portal, we jumped in. We’re not surprised by how he’s performing.”

Brick x Brick Exclusive

Saturday’s upset will also live beyond the box score. The Brick x Brick with JCSU football cameras were rolling, capturing every moment of the Golden Bulls’ breakthrough victory. Produced by HBCU Gameday, Brick x Brick with JCSU Football is an all-access docuseries that dives into the grind, culture, and resilience behind the program rebuild at Charlotte, NC’s premier HBCU.

This win over Valdosta State will be featured in the new season currently in production, giving fans an inside look at how JCSU rose to the challenge against a national power.

Bigger Than the CIAA

The victory was more than just another early-season win — it was a measuring stick for where JCSU football is headed.

“Valdosta State’s won national championships. They’re coming off a national championship game appearance. This win in 2025 is bigger than the win we had against Virginia Union in 2024,” Flowers said. “To even think you can win in the playoffs, you need to beat teams that have been in the playoffs.”

Durham agreed, noting that this was the highest-ranked team he’s faced.

“It was time to show the world how talented we are,” he said.

What’s Next

The HBCU will now face the challenge of avoiding a letdown as it turns its focus to Elizabeth City State. Flowers made it clear that staying sharp is just as important as celebrating history.

“We’re gonna celebrate this one, but we know Elizabeth City is next. That’s where you can have a letdown game. We’ve talked about it all summer — we have to stay focused.”

The win over Valdosta State will resonate in the CIAA and across the Division II landscape, signaling that JCSU is ready to step onto the national stage.