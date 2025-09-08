Michael Vick has QB Controversy Brewing after OT Thriller

There’s a quarterback controversy in Norfolk, and it’s heating up fast. Norfolk State pulled off a dramatic comeback victory over rival Virginia State, erasing a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to win in overtime to give head coach Michael Vick his first win as an HBCU head coach. The Spartans entered the contest as favorites, but the Trojans made them earn every inch of it in a game that lived up to its rivalry billing.

The difference-maker? Backup quarterback Otto Kuhns. Thrust into action late, Kuhns delivered a performance that may have permanently shifted the Spartans’ quarterback room.

With Norfolk State trailing by double digits in the fourth, Kuhns took over and immediately provided a spark for his HBCU. The senior gunslinger threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns in the final quarter alone, rallying the Spartans back into the game before sealing the win in overtime.

Déjà Vu After Towson Opener

For Norfolk State fans, the déjà vu was impossible to miss. Just a week earlier, Kuhns was pressed into service against Towson after the offense sputtered. Despite the Spartans falling short in that opener, Kuhns showed flashes of promise, completing 19 of 27 passes for over 200 yards at a 70 percent clip.

That performance planted seeds of intrigue, and his heroics against Virginia State may have just watered them into a full-blown quarterback controversy.

Head coach Michael Vick, who earned his first career win at the helm of Norfolk State, didn’t shy away from acknowledging the spark Kuhns provided.

“I felt like we needed a spark,” Vick told the media. “We needed some energy, and I knew I could go to this guy. Otto gave us life when we needed it. He stayed patient, trusted the process, and delivered. That’s all you can ask from your backup quarterback.”

Kuhns’ Confidence and Leadership Shine Through

Kuhns, calm but confident at the podium, echoed the sentiment. “It wasn’t over,” he said of entering the game with his team down double digits. “I told the guys we had plenty of time. You can score three, four touchdowns in a quarter. I just wanted to keep their spirits high, and once we started making plays, you could feel the energy shift from the sidelines to the stands.”

That energy was undeniable. As the Spartans rallied, the home crowd roared louder with every completion and every touchdown drive. Vick admitted the fans were a factor: “I thought the fan support today was amazing. When you’re in a rivalry game like this, it’s going to be amped up, but when you’re making plays to come back, that gets the crowd going. And Otto gave us that energy.”

Still, Michael Vick said he’ll take his time before naming a permanent starter. “We’ve got to make the best decision for the team moving forward,” Vick said. “Otto has put himself in an amazing position to compete. He’s earned that. But it’s about consistency, and we’ll see how this week plays out.”

Spotlight on Kuhns Moving Forward

The win not only gave Norfolk State bragging rights in this heated HBCU rivalry but also raised expectations for a program looking to climb in the MEAC standings. The Spartans’ defense showed resilience, and the offense finally found rhythm in crunch time. All signs that brighter days may be ahead.

Still, the spotlight belongs to Kuhns. From late-game heroics to steady numbers across two straight weeks, he has made his case loud and clear. Now, all eyes turn to Norfolk: Will Michael Vick hand him the keys as QB1? One thing is certain — the Spartans’ season just got a whole lot more interesting.