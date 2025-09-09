HBCU issued apology by christian school after commentary

HBCU South Carolina State University (SCSU) was issued an apology for a “disrespectful comment” made during a football game after a South Carolina high school. The remark, directed at SCSU, came from a public address announcer at Christ Church Episcopal School (CCES) during its matchup with Riverside on Friday night.



Although officials did not release the exact words used, the school confirmed that the announcer has been removed from all future events. The comment struck a nerve, as it occurred just one day before SCSU’s football team traveled to Columbia to face the University of South Carolina.



“While the announcer apologized immediately, the comment was inconsistent with our values. We have removed him from future events and sincerely apologize to South Carolina State University, its alumni, and our community,” CCES said in a statement. “CCES remains committed to respect, inclusion, and ensuring that our gatherings reflect those values.”

SCSU President Alexander Conyers quickly addressed the matter, speaking directly with CCES Head of School David Padilla. Conyers accepted the apology while also reminding the public of what the Orangeburg-based HBCU represents.

HBCU responds with dignity

“South Carolina State has stood for excellence, dignity and opportunity for nearly 130 years,” Conyers said. “Our expectation is always that our students, alumni and institution be treated with respect, and we appreciate CCES leadership’s immediate and decisive steps to address this matter. We are focused on moving forward in a spirit of understanding.”

For many within the HBCU community, the incident underscores the importance of respect and recognition for institutions that have historically created pathways of opportunity against long odds. South Carolina State, the only public HBCU in the state, has produced leaders across education, business, politics, and athletics.



On the field, South Carolina State fell 38-10 to South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 6. It was the fourth meeting between the programs, with the Gamecocks holding the series lead. Still, the spotlight of the weekend wasn’t just on the game, but on the resilience of an HBCU community that continues to demand and deserve respect.