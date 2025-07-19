HBCU expels fraternity following hazing death investigation

BATON ROUGE, LA — HBCU Southern University has expelled the Beta Sigma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. following a hazing investigation tied to the death of 20-year-old student Caleb Wilson. This marks a significant disciplinary step for the HBCU, following months of scrutiny and legal fallout stemming from the February incident.

Investigation and Expulsion

The Division of Student Affairs launched the investigation in February. After holding a disciplinary hearing, officials found the Omega Psi Phi chapter responsible for violating the student code of conduct, particularly in relation to hazing. As a result, the university revoked all fraternity privileges and ordered the removal of physical markers, including monuments, benches, and the fraternity’s campus plot.

Details of the Incident

Police reports state that Wilson and eight other pledges went to a flooring company on February 26 for a fraternity meeting. They were told to change into gray sweatsuits. Once inside, at least three individuals — including 23-year-old Caleb McCray from Wylie, Texas — punched each pledge four times in the chest with boxing gloves.

Witnesses say McCray struck Wilson four times, causing him to collapse. He became unresponsive, appeared to have a seizure, and urinated on himself. Fraternity members changed his clothing and took him to a hospital. An autopsy revealed a bruise on his chest. Authorities confirmed that Wilson’s death resulted from the hazing incident.

Legal Consequences

Law enforcement later charged McCray, a former Southern University student, with criminal hazing and manslaughter. His former high school football coach confirmed that McCray enrolled at the HBCU after graduating in 2019.

Fraternity Removed from The HBCU

Omega Psi Phi, a historically Black fraternity founded in 1911, has played a long-standing role in Southern University’s campus culture. The Beta Sigma Chapter, specifically, was a highly visible presence for decades. That legacy came to an end with the expulsion and the covering of the fraternity’s sacred plot — now draped with a tarp.

Student Reaction and Broader Impact

As incoming freshmen arrived for orientation, students noticed the change. “I haven’t heard anything much about why it’s being covered,” said senior Harold Rose. “No emails or none of that.”

This tragedy underscores the dangers of hazing and marks a pivotal moment for Greek life reform at Southern University and throughout the HBCU world.