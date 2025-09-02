JCSU Football Eyes National Respect Against Valdosta

The Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) Golden Bulls opened their HBCU football season with history and momentum. Head coach Maurice Flowers made sure to highlight both during his Monday press conference. Coming off a commanding win in the first-ever Essence HBCU Kickoff Classic at Harvard Stadium, Flowers praised his team’s composure, explained their rituals, and looked ahead to a heavyweight matchup with Valdosta State. A game he considers a measuring stick for HBCU football and Division II overall.

Adding another layer, the program’s rise is chronicled in HBCU Gameday’s Brick x Brick docuseries. Cameras followed the Golden Bulls in Boston, and they will roll again this weekend as JCSU hosts Valdosta State.

A Historic Start in Boston

“It really was a great experience for our program to travel to Boston and be a part of the first Essence Classic. So much history at Harvard University and then no HBCU game in that area for more than 50 years.”

The Golden Bulls made the most of the opportunity. They secured a season-opening win and carried themselves with poise in what Flowers described as a “homecoming-like atmosphere.” Vendors lined the player entrance, fans filled the stands, and Pop Warner kids crowded the sideline.

“I’m so proud of our team because we leaned on our experience. If you were a young team, that atmosphere could have really caused you to not perform the way you normally would like to.”

Rituals, “Big Dogs,” and Team Culture

Flowers shared insight into one of JCSU’s defining rituals: “The Big Dogs are in the house.” The chant celebrates the offensive and defensive linemen, the foundation of the team’s success.

“When those linemen come out, that’s when we really know it’s time to get ready to go. Our team gets behind it because they know it’s really about them.”

He also credited his team mantras to him time coaching Texas high school football. Those traditions, he said, remain part of JCSU’s culture of discipline and belief.

Kelvin Durham’s Big Day

Quarterback Kelvin Durham led the way against Morehouse. He completed 15 of 19 passes for 270 yards and three touchdowns. On the ground, he added 25 rushing yards and another score on four carries, flashing his dual-threat ability.

“Everything we covered in practice, he took it straight to the game. He ran the show very well. He’s a leader, and I’m glad to see him get off to a good start.”

Durham’s favorite target was Brian Lane, who caught six passes for 163 yards, including a 72-yard touchdown strike.

The Valdosta State Test

Attention now shifts to a major test. JCSU hosts perennial DII powerhouse Valdosta State, a program Flowers called a “model in Division II.”

“Our goal is not to be a top team in HBCU, our goal is to be a top team in Division II football. We get a chance to measure ourselves against a team that went to the national championship.”

Securing the matchup wasn’t easy. Flowers revealed that “about eight teams” turned JCSU down before Valdosta State agreed to travel to Charlotte.

“We’re not going to run from anybody.”

Like Harvard, the Valdosta game will also be featured in Brick x Brick Season 3, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at one of the biggest games in Golden Bulls history.

Respect, But No Fear

Flowers closed with a message that set the tone.

“We’re not looking to kiss their championship rings. We respect them, but we’re a hungry team. The only way to gain national respect is to beat a team that has national respect.”

Bottom Line

From Harvard’s historic backdrop to team mantras in the locker room, Flowers used his press conference to show how far his program has come. With Brick x Brick documenting the journey, fans get a rare inside view of a team climbing from HBCU contender to national force.