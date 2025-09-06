HBCU transfer turning heads for Power Four squad

It’s safe to say that former HBCU star and current UVa. Running back J’Mari Taylor is adjusting to Power Four football. The former North Carolina Central running back is quickly making an impact with the ACC squad, scoring four touchdowns in his first six quarters with the program.



Taylor scored on a 39 yard run and a nine yard run in the first half of Saturday’s game against North Carolina State. He is the first running back from the Virginia Cavaliers to score four touchdowns in the first two games of a season since 2011.

Making his mark in the HBCU world

The redshirt senior from Charlotte, North Carolina, enjoyed a breakout 2024 season as the Eagles’ lead back. Taylor rushed for an impressive 1,146 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging 5.8 yards per carry and 104.2 yards per game. His knack for finding the end zone and ability to rip off long runs, including a season-long 66-yard touchdown, made him the centerpiece of NCCU’s offense. Additionally, Taylor contributed as a reliable receiver, hauling in 30 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns, showcasing his versatility in both the ground and air attack.

Taylor’s 2024 campaign earned him first-team All-MEAC honors, a nomination for MEAC Player of the Year, and consideration for the prestigious Walter Payton Award, given to the top offensive player in the FCS. His explosive play helped NCCU remain competitive in a season filled with high expectations for HBCU programs.

Over his career, Taylor demonstrated steady growth, finishing with 1,882 rushing yards, 23 rushing touchdowns, and nine receiving touchdowns in 38 games. From his early days as a reserve to his emergence as a dynamic starter, Taylor’s impact on the field at NCCU was undeniable. Those talents brought the attention of Power Four schools — many of whom couldn’t wait until after the season to reach out to him.



He entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer and ultimately landed at UVa. A few weeks before the 2025 season, NCCU head coach Trei Oliver accused Virginia Tech of having an assistant show up on the sidelines to recruit a player that later landed in the ACC.



It’s still early in the season, but J’Mari Taylor has proven he was worth the Power Four interest/hype — and the money to lure him from his alma mater.