Grambling overwhelmed by Ohio State

The Grambling State Tigers stepped onto one of college football’s biggest stages Saturday, taking on the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. The final score, 70–0 in favor of Ohio State, told the story of a powerhouse program overwhelming an underdog. Yet, for Grambling, this game meant much more than numbers on a scoreboard.

Ohio State Dominates Early and Often

The Buckeyes controlled the game from the opening kickoff. Quarterback Julian Sayin delivered a flawless performance, completing 18 of 19 passes for 306 yards and four touchdowns in just one half of play. His accuracy and poise set the tone for an offense that spread the ball to multiple playmakers.

Ohio State’s depth was on full display. Nine different Buckeyes scored touchdowns, including several true freshmen. Riley Pettijohn returned a fumble 23 yards for a score, while running backs Bo Jackson and Isaiah West each notched their first career touchdowns.

By halftime, Ohio State led 35–0, leaving little doubt about the outcome.

Grambling State’s Perspective

For Grambling football, this trip to Columbus carried historic weight:

First-Ever Meeting : This was the Tigers’ first game against Ohio State, a milestone for the program.

: This was the Tigers’ first game against Ohio State, a milestone for the program. Legendary Legacy : Grambling State’s football history remains unmatched among HBCUs, with 15 Black college football national championships and 27 conference titles under its belt.

: Grambling State’s football history remains unmatched among HBCUs, with and under its belt. Coach’s View : Head coach Mickey Joseph acknowledged the uphill battle but embraced the opportunity: “We understand what’s going to happen… it’s a great opportunity.”

: Head coach Mickey Joseph acknowledged the uphill battle but embraced the opportunity: “We understand what’s going to happen… it’s a great opportunity.” Band Pride: The World Famed Tiger Marching Band drew praise for delivering an electric halftime performance that represented HBCU culture on one of the sport’s grandest stages.

Despite the loss, Grambling represented its tradition with pride and purpose.

While Grambling State faced long odds against Ohio State, the significance goes beyond the scoreboard. Playing a national powerhouse brings exposure, financial resources, and an opportunity to showcase HBCU excellence.

For the players, competing in front of more than 100,000 fans in “The Horseshoe” created memories and experience that will carry into conference play. For the fans, it was another chance to see an HBCU program step into the national spotlight.

Box Score: Grambling vs. Ohio State

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Grambling State 0 0 0 0 0 Ohio State 21 14 21 14 70

Key performers (Ohio State):

Julian Sayin — 306 yards, 4 TDs

Bo Jackson — 108 rushing yards, TD

Jeremiah Smith — 119 receiving yards, 2 TDs

Looking Ahead for Grambling State

Grambling entered the matchup coming off a 55–7 win over Langston in its opener. Despite the setback in Columbus, the Tigers remain focused on SWAC play, where the battles are more balanced and the stakes carry championship weight.

As the season continues, the Tigers will lean on their tradition, their loyal fan base, and their ability to rise above challenges. The Ohio State game will be remembered not for the final score, but for the stage it provided and the pride with which Grambling represented HBCUs.

Final Thoughts

The Grambling vs. Ohio State game was never about the expectation of victory. It was about recognition, visibility, and the chance to showcase HBCU culture on a national platform. The Tigers may not have scored on the field, but they scored in presence, history, and pride.