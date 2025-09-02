HBCU AD: ‘Buy your damn tickets’

Tuskegee University is preparing for a historic first for the HBCU: a night game at Cleve Abbott Stadium when the Golden Tigers host Central State University on September 6. But before the lights come on, Tuskegee Athletic Director and head coach Reginald Ruffin made headlines with a passionate Facebook post addressing fans, alumni, and former players. His message was clear—support the program the right way, and “buy your damn tickets.”

No Free Tickets, No Sideline Passes

Ruffin began by addressing what he said has been an overwhelming number of text messages from people asking for free tickets. The answer, he stressed, is no. “NO FREE TICKETS and nope I don’t have any,” he wrote. Ruffin extended the same firm stance toward sideline access. Former student-athletes, he noted, do not get free entry or sideline passes just because they once wore a Tuskegee jersey. Instead, he encouraged alumni to contribute to the program in meaningful ways, from buying tickets to donating resources that help current athletes succeed.

Challenging Former Players and Alumni

In the post, Ruffin pointed out that many of those requesting favors haven’t consistently athletics at the HBCU.



“Most of you don’t even donate a $5 case of water or Powerade,” he said. He added that the desire for sideline passes often has more to do with appearing on television than with supporting the team. He reminded readers of his track record, noting his history of championships as both an assistant and head coach, and emphasized that no one is entitled to special treatment.

A Call for Accountability

Ruffin’s message also called out what he sees as a lack of honesty from some alumni. He urged former players not to exaggerate their role in Tuskegee’s success when speaking to their children or trying to gain access to the program. “Stop lying to your children’s about how great you were here. Don’t come here thinking I’m going to lie for you,” he said. His comments underscored a central theme: the program’s legacy is built by everyone, not just a few individuals.

Setting Boundaries for Game Day

The AD was equally firm about behavior around Cleve Abbott Stadium. He warned fans against attempting to enter the sidelines from tailgate areas with alcohol, noting liability concerns and emphasizing that violators would face consequences. “Yes Sir, you going to JAIL if you do. Yes, I will repeat YOU ARE GOING TO JAIL,” Ruffin stated. He drew a comparison to other major venues, saying Tuskegee fans should expect the same treatment at home that they would receive at stadiums like the Mercedes-Benz Dome or Jerry’s World.

A special night in HBCU history

Despite the stern tone, Ruffin closed with optimism, reminding fans that he loves them and believes this will be an amazing year for Tuskegee football. The night game against Central State is not only a milestone for the program but also an opportunity for the Tuskegee community to showcase the pride and tradition of one of the most storied HBCU programs in the country. His bottom line remained firm: nothing is free, and true support means showing up, buying tickets, and standing behind the program.