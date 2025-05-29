Historic HBCU set to play first-ever night game

Tuskegee University is about to flip the switch on history. On Saturday, September 6, the Golden Tigers will host their first-ever home night football game under the lights at Cleve L. Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium, facing off against HBCU conference rival Central State.

But this isn’t just a game. It’s the fulfillment of a 99-year-old dream.

Back in 1926, legendary Tuskegee coach Cleve Abbott—yes, the man the stadium is named after—first proposed lighting the field for night games. It was an audacious idea at a time when electricity itself wasn’t a guarantee on Southern campuses. Now, nearly a century later, Abbott’s vision finally beams to life.

Thanks to a partnership with Alabama Power, new lighting has been installed at the historic 10,000-seat stadium, setting the stage for a game that means more than just football. It’s a symbol of progress, perseverance, and pride for one of the most storied programs in HBCU history.

Lights. Legacy. Lift-off.

“It gives me great pride to see how Alabama Power has helped light up the Tuskegee campus,” said Jonathan Porter, a Tuskegee alum, Trustee, and Senior Vice President of Customer Operations for Alabama Power. “Our commitment to the university has been ongoing and these enhancements are another example of our efforts to be strategic partners. Personally, as a second-generation Tuskegee alum. I cannot wait for the first night game and the celebrations that will come with it.”

Tuskegee isn’t just any program—they’re the winningest team in HBCU football. Now, they’re entering a new era, and they’re doing it in prime time.

“This is a transformational moment not only for Tuskegee Athletics but for the entire university and community,” said Director of Athletics Reginald Ruffin. “Playing under the lights at Abbott Memorial Stadium gives us new opportunities to engage our fanbase, provide a better game day experience, and showcase our rich traditions to a national audience. We’re proud to take this step forward and make history in 2025.”

Last time these two teams clashed, Tuskegee handled business with a 30–14 win over Central State. But this rematch has extra juice. The lights, the legacy, the national spotlight—this will be about more than bragging rights.

It’s about reclaiming the narrative around HBCU football, investing in facilities, and creating moments that players—and fans—will never forget.

Tuskegee. Central State. Under the lights.