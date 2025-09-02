Former NFL Star to Lead Women’s Flag Football at HBCU

Alabama State University just made a headline-grabbing move that bridges championship pedigree with an emerging HBCU sport. ASU Vice President and Director of Athletics Jason Cable announced the hiring of Tyrone Poole as the new women’s flag football head coach, bringing NFL hardware and Hall of Fame credentials to Hornet Nation.

The former Fort Valley State University standout carved his path from an HBCU program in Georgia to the NFL spotlight. He became the first player in school history to be drafted in the first round. The Carolina Panthers selected him 22nd overall in 1995, launching a 14-year pro career with 12 seasons as a starter and two Super Bowl championships (XXXVIII and XXXIX) with the New England Patriots under Bill Belichick.

“His professional accomplishments on the field speak volumes,” Cable said. “But what truly sets him apart is his dedication to mentoring young athletes and growing the sport of flag football at the collegiate level. He brings integrity, a championship mindset, and a passion for developing student-athletes both on and off the field.”

A Legacy Built on Speed and Versatility

Before the NFL, Poole dominated at Fort Valley State, starring in both football and track and field. He was a four-year starter on the gridiron and an All-American in two sports, setting school records in the 100 and 200 meters. His speed wasn’t just for show—he qualified for the Track and Field Outdoor National Championships three straight years.

That rare two-sport pedigree helped him stand out in the SIAC and eventually led to his induction into both the Division II Football Hall of Fame and the SIAC Hall of Fame.

Beyond the Game

While his NFL career defined him on Sundays, Poole has spent his post-football life building an even broader impact. He’s a motivational speaker, author, and entrepreneur, with his book Ultimate Success in the Game of Life and his invention of the T38 Multi-Training Sled proving his entrepreneurial drive.

But his biggest passion is the Tyrone Poole 38 Foundation, which is centered on education, fitness, and humanitarianism. Whether hosting life skills seminars for underserved youth, funding scholarships, or responding to global crises, Poole has consistently lived by his motto: “All things are possible with God.”

What This Means for Alabama State and HBCU Sports

Women’s flag football is still a growing sport at the collegiate level, but landing a coach like Poole gives Alabama State instant credibility. His NFL background and his HBCU roots make him a perfect ambassador for the program’s future.

Poole’s hiring also reflects a broader trend: HBCUs are leveraging star power to grow new sports and create opportunities for student-athletes. For ASU, it’s about more than wins—it’s about building culture, visibility, and a pipeline for young women to play a sport that’s quickly rising in popularity nationwide.

With Poole on the sideline, expect Alabama State University’s women’s flag football team to turn heads fast. Championships may take time, but the foundation—discipline, speed, and a championship mindset—is already there.