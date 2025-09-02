Hip-hop legend to headline star-studded GHOE tailgate party

Hip-hop and HBCU culture will collide in spectacular fashion at North Carolina A&T’s 2025 homecoming, known nationwide as the “Greatest Homecoming on Earth” (GHOE). The weekend sold out in hours, and fans now have even more to look forward to with a star-packed tailgate concert headlined by hip-hop icon Jadakiss. He will share the stage with Lil Mo, Yung Joc, and the Jus Once Band, giving Aggies and alumni a day of music that matches the hype.

Turn Up the Yard: The Ultimate Aggie Tailgate Experience

“Turn Up The Yard: The Ultimate Aggie Tailgate Experience” will transform the Truist Park Tailgate Area on Saturday, October 11. M. Johnson and Kwagi Heath Group are powering the event, bringing together hip-hop stars who continue to influence the culture.

DJ Special K starts the party at 10 a.m. Jus Once follows with two sets, then hands the mic back to DJ Special K. By mid-afternoon, Lil Mo takes the stage before DJ Skillz and Kwagi Heath. Yung Joc performs next, and Jadakiss closes the show from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. His performance serves as the grand finale for an already electric lineup.

A Sold-Out Homecoming

This year’s GHOE sold out before many fans even had the chance to blink. Tickets to the homecoming football game were gone within hours, according to HBCU Gameday. The quick sellout proves NC A&T’s homecoming remains one of the hottest tickets in HBCU culture. The excitement surrounding the event grows each year, and 2025 is no exception.

More Than a Game

At NC A&T, homecoming is more than football. Like other HBCUs, the celebration highlights history, music, and community. GHOE draws thousands of alumni and supporters back to Greensboro to reconnect and recharge. The tailgate concert is a perfect showcase of how A&T blends hip-hop, entertainment, and athletics into one unforgettable weekend.

With Jadakiss anchoring the bill and a full day of live acts, this year’s GHOE promises to deliver the same magic that made it famous. Aggies and their guests can expect a weekend where hip-hop and HBCU pride stand side by side on the biggest stage in Black college culture.