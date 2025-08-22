Howard University president steps down, predecessor named interim

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Howard University Board of Trustees announced that President Ben Vinson III, Ph.D., will step down as the 18th president of the HBCU on August 31, 2025. Dr. Vinson began his tenure in September 2023.

Board of Trustees Thanks Dr. Vinson

“On behalf of the Howard University Board of Trustees, we extend our sincere gratitude to Dr. Vinson for his service and leadership as president,” said Leslie D. Hale (BBA ’94), chair of the Board. “We extend our very best wishes to him in his future endeavors.”

Dr. Vinson worked closely with the Board to ensure a smooth transition of leadership. Reflecting on his time, he noted that his focus included advancing strategic goals in artificial intelligence, data science, and global engagement.

“My foremost priority has always been the well-being and success of this community,” Vinson said. “It has been an honor to serve Howard University. At this point, I will be taking some time with my family and continuing my research.”

Former Howard president named interim

The Board has appointed Wayne A. I. Frederick, M.D., MBA, as interim president beginning September 1, 2025. Dr. Frederick previously served as Howard University’s 17th president from 2014 to 2023, following a short term as interim president in 2013.

His leadership included record fundraising for student scholarships, faculty support, and modernization of facilities. As president emeritus, his return provides stability and continuity for the HBCU during this transition.

Commitment to Excellence

Board Chair Hale emphasized that Howard University remains committed to its mission of excellence, truth, and service. “Given our focus and commitment, the Board has selected an interim president uniquely equipped to serve the University during this time of transition,” Hale said.

The Board will launch a national search to select the next permanent president. Faculty, staff, alumni, and stakeholders will play an active role in shaping the process.

Legacy and Future

For more than 150 years, Howard University has been a leading HBCU shaping leaders, driving social change, and advancing scholarship. Its recent recognition as a Carnegie Research One institution confirms its standing among top research universities.

“Together with our community, we will continue to build on the University’s positive momentum and accelerate its upward trajectory,” Hale added.

Howard University will continue to be a powerful force for progress, opportunity, and transformation.